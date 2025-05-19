Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) will offer a range of lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants to the global market, increasing access to next generation refrigerant solutions. The expansion of Arkema's portfolio through a commercial arrangement with Honeywell International Inc. will strengthen global supply chains, address increased demand for HFO blends in the HVACR industry and ensure continued supply, consistent with the HFC phasedown.

Arkema will sell HFO blends under its Forane brand. These refrigerants many of which are already preferred by leading equipment manufacturers meet HVACR industry regulations and improve energy efficiency for businesses and homeowners. The solutions include:

Forane 454B (R-454B), which possesses a GWP of 466 and exhibits properties comparable to R-410A. This refrigerant has been specified by several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for use in comfort cooling applications.

Forane 448A (R-448A) and Forane 449A (R-449A) have been developed as replacements for R-404A, R-507A, R-22 and R-407. They are particularly well-suited for use in low to medium commercial refrigeration applications, including supermarkets, cold storage rooms, walk-in coolers and freezers, refrigerated display cases, and centralized rack systems.

Forane 452A (R-452A) is another alternative to R-404A for transport refrigeration.

Forane 513A (R-513A) reduces GWP by over 50% compared to R-134A. It's suitable for centrifugal chillers, medium temperature refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pumps.

Arkema remains dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for the HVACR industry. For more information about Forane low-GWP refrigerant offerings, visit www.Forane.Arkema.com.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

