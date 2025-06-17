Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 June to 13 June 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/9/2025 FR0010313833 3200 61,0895 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/10/2025 FR0010313833 3000 62,3172 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/11/2025 FR0010313833 3000 63,2048 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/12/2025 FR0010313833 5000 60,7977 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/13/2025 FR0010313833 5000 60,4126 XPAR TOTAL 19 200 61,3596

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

