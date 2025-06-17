Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 June to 13 June 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/9/2025
FR0010313833
3200
61,0895
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/10/2025
FR0010313833
3000
62,3172
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/11/2025
FR0010313833
3000
63,2048
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/12/2025
FR0010313833
5000
60,7977
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/13/2025
FR0010313833
5000
60,4126
XPAR
TOTAL
19 200
61,3596
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
