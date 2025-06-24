Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 16 June to 18 June 2025.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
16/06/2025
FR0010313833
4000
60,5774
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
17/06/2025
FR0010313833
2500
60,6733
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
18/06/2025
FR0010313833
5000
59,5893
XPAR
TOTAL
11 500
60,1686
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
