LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO), a British alcoholic beverage company, on Monday reported a rise in sales for the third quarter, helped by improved sales in North America.For the three-month period to March 31, the company posted sales of $4.376 billion, higher than $4.253 billion recorded for the same period last year. Sales in North America stood at $1.903 billion as against $1.796 billion a year ago, supported by organic net sales growth of 6% driven by strong shipment growth in the US Spirits.Looking ahead, the company said: 'We continue to expect a slight decline in organic operating profit in the second half of fiscal 25 compared with the prior year, broadly in line with the decline in the first half. This includes the impact of the tariffs currently announced, which will impact fiscal 25.'Commenting on fiscal 2026, Diageo said: 'We continue to expect to deliver positive operating leverage, with organic profit growth ahead of organic net sales growth. This includes the impact of US tariffs based on what we know at this time. We also expect to deliver c.$3bn free cash flow from the Accelerate programme.'