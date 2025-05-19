Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: BOA-Directorate change

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: BOA-Directorate change 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: BOA-Directorate change 
19-May-2025 / 08:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
19 May 2025 
 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle" or "the Company") 
 
Board Changes 
 
Funding Circle, the UK's leading SME finance platform, announces the appointment of Maeve Byrne as independent 
non-executive director and Chair Designate of the Audit Committee with effect from 2 June 2025. 
On 6 March 2025, the Company announced that Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk 
Committee, intended to step down from the Board once an appropriate successor had been appointed. Geeta will stand down 
as a Director on 18 June 2025 and Maeve will commence by chairing the currently combined Audit and Risk Committee on 
that date. 
Maeve brings over 30 years' experience within financial Services. Maeve is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of 
Accountants in Ireland. She started her accountancy career at KPMG, becoming a Partner in 2002. In 2010, she was 
seconded to Royal Bank of Scotland where she was CFO of the Non Core division. She held a number of executive roles 
during 2014 - 2017 in the Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc including roles in Capital Resolution Group and Williams and 
Glynn. 
Maeve is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at both LendInvest Plc and M-Kopa 
Holdings Limited. She was previously a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at Alpha 
Financial Markets Consulting plc from 2022 to 2024. 
Ken Stannard, Chair of Funding Circle Board of Directors, said: "I would like to thank Geeta for her outstanding 
contribution to Funding Circle and to the Board for the last seven years - the business has greatly benefited from her 
expertise during this crucial phase of growth since our IPO and she will be very much missed. 
We are also delighted to welcome Maeve to the Funding Circle Board. Her valuable audit and risk experience will be a 
significant asset in further strengthening our Board." 
Geeta Gopalan, current Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, said: "It has been a privilege to serve on the Funding 
Circle Board for the past seven years. Witnessing and contributing to the Company's remarkable growth has been an 
incredibly rewarding experience. I'm deeply grateful for the collaboration with my fellow board members and the 
dedicated Funding Circle team. I leave with great confidence in the Company's continued success." 
Maeve Byrne, incoming Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, said: "I am delighted to join the Funding Circle Board. 
I'm passionate about contributing to organisations that drive real economic impact, and Funding Circle is certainly a 
trailblazer in this area through its support for small businesses around the UK. I look forward to applying my skills 
in financial stewardship as the company navigates its next phase of growth." 
There are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in connection with Maeve Byrne's 
appointment. 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle: 
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com 
Leigh Rimmer 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault 
 
About Funding Circle 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  389194 
EQS News ID:  2140434 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2140434&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 03:52 ET (07:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
