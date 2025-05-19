DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: BOA-Directorate change

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: BOA-Directorate change 19-May-2025 / 08:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle" or "the Company") Board Changes Funding Circle, the UK's leading SME finance platform, announces the appointment of Maeve Byrne as independent non-executive director and Chair Designate of the Audit Committee with effect from 2 June 2025. On 6 March 2025, the Company announced that Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, intended to step down from the Board once an appropriate successor had been appointed. Geeta will stand down as a Director on 18 June 2025 and Maeve will commence by chairing the currently combined Audit and Risk Committee on that date. Maeve brings over 30 years' experience within financial Services. Maeve is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Accountants in Ireland. She started her accountancy career at KPMG, becoming a Partner in 2002. In 2010, she was seconded to Royal Bank of Scotland where she was CFO of the Non Core division. She held a number of executive roles during 2014 - 2017 in the Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc including roles in Capital Resolution Group and Williams and Glynn. Maeve is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at both LendInvest Plc and M-Kopa Holdings Limited. She was previously a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc from 2022 to 2024. Ken Stannard, Chair of Funding Circle Board of Directors, said: "I would like to thank Geeta for her outstanding contribution to Funding Circle and to the Board for the last seven years - the business has greatly benefited from her expertise during this crucial phase of growth since our IPO and she will be very much missed. We are also delighted to welcome Maeve to the Funding Circle Board. Her valuable audit and risk experience will be a significant asset in further strengthening our Board." Geeta Gopalan, current Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, said: "It has been a privilege to serve on the Funding Circle Board for the past seven years. Witnessing and contributing to the Company's remarkable growth has been an incredibly rewarding experience. I'm deeply grateful for the collaboration with my fellow board members and the dedicated Funding Circle team. I leave with great confidence in the Company's continued success." Maeve Byrne, incoming Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, said: "I am delighted to join the Funding Circle Board. I'm passionate about contributing to organisations that drive real economic impact, and Funding Circle is certainly a trailblazer in this area through its support for small businesses around the UK. I look forward to applying my skills in financial stewardship as the company navigates its next phase of growth." There are no further details to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in connection with Maeve Byrne's appointment. Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Leigh Rimmer Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault About Funding Circle Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: BOA TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 389194 EQS News ID: 2140434 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

