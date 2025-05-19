Anzeige
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2025 10:12 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stellantis N.V.: Xavier Chardon Appointed CEO of Citroën

Finanznachrichten News

Xavier Chardon Appointed CEO of Citroën

AMSTERDAM, May 19, 2025 - Xavier Chardon is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Citroën, effective June 2, 2025, reporting to Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis' Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe.

Xavier Chardon will continue the momentum initiated by the brand in recent months. With a strong international background and in-depth knowledge of the Citroën brand, to which he dedicated almost 20 years of his career, Xavier Chardon's mission will be to build on Citroën's recent successes and accelerate the brand's transformation in a rapidly changing automotive landscape.

Jean-Philippe Imparato stated: "I would like to thank Thierry Koskas for leading Citroën brand over the last two years and for achieving its line up renewal, most recently with the presentation of the new C5 Aircross."

"We are very pleased to welcome Xavier Chardon to the head of Citroën. His rich and diverse career, his expertise in the automotive sector and his knowledge of the brand will be valuable assets in leading Citroën towards new horizons and strengthening its unique position in the market", concluded Imparato.

.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

@StellantisStellantisStellantisStellantis


For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 - nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
