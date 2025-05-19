The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

The Diverse Income Trust plc

19thMay 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 16thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

16th May 2025 103.99p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 101.38p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

19thMay 2025