ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paramount VetNet & Nickelodeon Host Drawing Workshop With the Wounded Warrior Project Featuring Artist & Marine Corps Veteran, Jeff Sornig

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / On April 25, during the Month of the Military Child, the Paramount Veterans Network teamed up with the Nickelodeon Community Efforts team to host another virtual Let's Draw event for the Wounded Warrior Project and their families, this time with their favorite Nick artist and Marine Corps veteran, Jeff Sornig.

Jeff Sornig guided the kids through drawing their favorite Nickelodeon characters, including SpongeBob. To kick things off, we aired a short episode of SpongeBob SquarePants featuring the song "Best Day Ever." One child even chimed in, saying April 25th really was the best day ever, especially because he didn't have to wear a jacket (Sunny Day!), which drew laughter from everyone. The day wrapped up with the kids proudly sharing their amazing drawings. As a parting gift, Jeff created a custom coloring page just for them, which was sent out after the event.

"This event was pure joy. The kids didn't just draw their favorite Nickelodeon characters, they owned it! What really struck me, though, was how engaged the families were when Jeff shared his journey from the Marine Corps to becoming a Nickelodeon artist. You could see how much it meant to them to connect with someone who shares the same background and is now living their dream, doing something so fun and creative. The smiles, the laughs, the connection, and the inspiration shared at the event reminded us why we do what we do. Huge thanks to WWP, NiCE, and the always-inspiring Jeff for making it truly unforgettable… "and the Best Day Ever!" said Betty Diaz, Paramount Veterans Network.

About The Paramount Veterans Network

The Paramount Veterans Network offers Veterans, Active-Duty service members, National Guard, Reserve employees, their families and the community at large a forum for connecting, networking, and for personal and professional development. Paramount VetNet operates on the pillars of appreciation, resilience, action, and impact, demonstrating a profound commitment to honoring and supporting those who have served our country. By fostering a culture of accessibility, community, camaraderie and empowerment, Paramount continues its unwavering dedication to our nation's veterans and their families, ensuring they continue to thrive long after they leave the service. For more information, please follow @ParamountVetNet on social platforms.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/paramount-vetnet-and-nickelodeon-host-drawing-workshop-with-the-wounded-warrior-1029201

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
