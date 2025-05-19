WidePoint Corporation: BroadSat and WidePoint Build a Dome of Defense with Secure EdgeAI for Smart Cities and Federal Networks

Partnership combines cybersecurity, EdgeAI, and broadcast broadband to create a Dome of Defense for mission-critical applications and connected environments across smart cities, defense, and federal networks.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / BroadSat Technologies LLC, a leader in AI-powered broadcast and broadband infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), a premier provider of Technology Management, Mobility as a Service, and best in class cybersecurity solutions. The partnership aims to deliver end-to-end secure connectivity, computing, and content distribution to the edge - fortifying Smart Cities and federal agencies with a powerful "dome of defense" for all connected applications and devices.

This partnership will integrate BroadSat's Sure Broadcast platform - leveraging ATSC 3.0, 5G Broadcast, and EdgeAI - with WidePoint's cybersecurity portfolio, including Identity and Access Management (IAM), IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), and cloud-based security communication services. The result: a resilient, intelligent, and secure edge network for powering smart infrastructure, defense communications, and mission-critical services.

"Partnering with BroadSat Technologies reflects WidePoint's commitment to delivering holistic cybersecurity and connectivity solutions to the edge," said Jason Holloway, President and Chief Revenue Officer at WidePoint. "Together, we're building a cyber-secure, AI-enhanced ecosystem that protects every node - from federal networks to street-level sensors - through a unified dome of defense."

The joint solution stack enables intelligent automation, real-time data analytics, and secure broadcast-grade content delivery - all while ensuring zero-trust access, endpoint protection, and continuous monitoring across devices and networks. It will be applied to smart transportation, public safety, federal continuity systems, and defense base connectivity.

"This is more than a technology integration - it's a mission to secure America's digital front lines," said Aby Alexander, President & CEO of BroadSat Technologies. "By merging BroadSat's broadcast internet and edge intelligence with WidePoint's cybersecurity pedigree, we are creating the infrastructure for secure, intelligent, and always-on digital services across the public and defense sectors."

As agencies prepare for a future shaped by autonomous systems, IoT expansion, and AI-powered governance, this partnership ensures data, devices, and users are protected at scale and at the speed of need.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint delivers Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). Learn more at www.widepoint.com.

About BroadSat Technologies

BroadSat Technologies LLC is an AI-broadcast and broadband infrastructure company enabling secure, resilient connectivity to the edge. Using ATSC 3.0, 5G Broadcast, TV White Space, and EdgeAI, BroadSat powers Smart Cities, precision agriculture, and secure mission-critical applications with its Sure Broadcast platform. Learn more at www.broadsattechnologies.com.

