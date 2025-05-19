DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO STREGNTHENS ITS POSITION ON A MAJOR NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY PROGRAMME

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO STREGNTHENS ITS POSITION ON A MAJOR NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY PROGRAMME 19-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIGEAC AÉRO stregnthens its position on a major national sovereignty programme FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has been selected by Safran Aircraft Engines to manufacture a particularly technical part for the M88 engine powering the Rafale fighter, a major national sovereignty programme. The result of considerable technical ExpertisE FIGEAC AÉRO has been selected to manufacture a new component for the M88 engine. The M88, designed and developed by Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE), is an afterburning turbofan engine powering the Rafale fighter aircraft developed by Dassault Aviation and deployed by numerous armed forces worldwide. It is a particularly technical part made from nickel-based superalloys for which FIGEAC AÉRO will provide precision machining services mid-production cycle. This new agreement stems partly from technical skill development at the Figeac site, which already produces a large number of precision parts for SAE using dedicated workflows and where production will take place, and partly from a close business partnership that is currently being developed between SAE and FIGEAC AÉRO. A strategic agreement offering considerable potentiaL The contract duration is five years. The first deliveries are expected towards the end of 2025 and production is seen reaching its target rate as of the last quarter of FY 2025/26. With this new win, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms that new business is trending favourably, as per the targets set under its PILOT 28 plan: over 40% of its new business revenue target has now been secured and around 10% of this new business is in its defense activities, in line with the targets it announced initially. This new contract means that FIGEAC AÉRO is initiating a partnership with SAE's centre of industrial excellence for revolving parts with which there is a great deal of potential for further business development going forward, in keeping with the growing expertise of the Group's workforce. Even more importantly, FIGEAC AÉRO is significantly building up its exposure to the Rafale. The Group is keeping a very close eye on the current geopolitical climate and the recent talks held on a European bazooka1, along with the resulting increase in build rates. More generally, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms that it expects a whole series of positive developments for its defense activities in the coming months and years, over and above negotiations already underway. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events (after trading) -- 10 June 2025: 2024/25 full-year results -- 16 - 22 June 2025: International Paris Air Show - Paris, Le Bourget -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of full year 2025/26 About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 The term European bazooka refers to massive budget measures adopted by European Union countries under the "ReArm Europe" plan to bolster strategic industries, such as defence. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250519_M88_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2140818 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

