Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
19.05.25 | 17:20
8,500 Euro
-2,75 % -0,240
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
19.05.2025 18:21 Uhr
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO STREGNTHENS ITS POSITION ON A MAJOR NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY PROGRAMME

Finanznachrichten News

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO STREGNTHENS ITS POSITION ON A MAJOR NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY PROGRAMME 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FIGEAC AÉRO STREGNTHENS ITS POSITION ON A MAJOR NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY PROGRAMME 
19-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO stregnthens its position on a major national sovereignty programme 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, announces that it has been 
selected by Safran Aircraft Engines to manufacture a particularly technical part for the M88 engine powering the Rafale 
fighter, a major national sovereignty programme. 
 
The result of considerable technical ExpertisE 
FIGEAC AÉRO has been selected to manufacture a new component for the M88 engine. The M88, designed and developed by 
Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE), is an afterburning turbofan engine powering the Rafale fighter aircraft developed by 
Dassault Aviation and deployed by numerous armed forces worldwide. 
It is a particularly technical part made from nickel-based superalloys for which FIGEAC AÉRO will provide precision 
machining services mid-production cycle. 
This new agreement stems partly from technical skill development at the Figeac site, which already produces a large 
number of precision parts for SAE using dedicated workflows and where production will take place, and partly from a 
close business partnership that is currently being developed between SAE and FIGEAC AÉRO. 
 
A strategic agreement offering considerable potentiaL 
The contract duration is five years. The first deliveries are expected towards the end of 2025 and production is seen 
reaching its target rate as of the last quarter of FY 2025/26. 
With this new win, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms that new business is trending favourably, as per the targets set under its 
PILOT 28 plan: over 40% of its new business revenue target has now been secured and around 10% of this new business is 
in its defense activities, in line with the targets it announced initially. 
This new contract means that FIGEAC AÉRO is initiating a partnership with SAE's centre of industrial excellence for 
revolving parts with which there is a great deal of potential for further business development going forward, in 
keeping with the growing expertise of the Group's workforce. 
Even more importantly, FIGEAC AÉRO is significantly building up its exposure to the Rafale. The Group is keeping a very 
close eye on the current geopolitical climate and the recent talks held on a European bazooka1, along with the 
resulting increase in build rates. 
More generally, FIGEAC AÉRO confirms that it expects a whole series of positive developments for its defense activities 
in the coming months and years, over and above negotiations already underway. 
 
 
 
Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 
 
 
Upcoming events (after trading) 
   -- 10 June 2025: 2024/25 full-year results 
   -- 16 - 22 June 2025: International Paris Air Show - Paris, Le Bourget 
   -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of full year 2025/26 
 
 
About Figeac Aéro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 The term European bazooka refers to massive budget measures adopted by European Union countries under the "ReArm 
Europe" plan to bolster strategic industries, such as defence. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250519_M88_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2140818 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2140818 19-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2140818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
