Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966 | Ticker-Symbol: LG72
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 09:02
22,020 Euro
-2,13 % -0,480
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,86021,20011:25
21,06021,20011:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 07:40 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Year-end report 2024/25

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE

Fourth quarter (1 January - 31 March 2025)

  • Net revenue increased by 16% to MSEK 2,503 (2,159).
  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 14% to MSEK 446 (390), where the EBITA margin was 17.8% (18.1).
  • Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 23% to MSEK 368 (298).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 342 (378).
  • Profit after taxes increased by 28% to MSEK 307 (240).

12 MONTHS (1 April 2024 - 31 March 2025)

  • Net revenue increased by 16% to MSEK 9,389 (8,129).
  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 15% to MSEK 1,646 (1,431), where the EBITA margin was 17.5% (17.6).
  • Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 16% to MSEK 1,298 (1,116).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 1,322 (1,327).
  • Return on equity amounted to 28% (27) and the equity ratio was 34% (35).
  • Profit after taxes increased by 16% to MSEK 1,019 (877) and earnings per share after dilution increased by 16% to SEK 4.93 (4.25).
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.20 (1.90) per share, an increase of 16% compared to 2023/24.
  • During the financial year, seven acquisitions were completed with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 825, equivalent to 10% of net revenue in the previous financial year 2023/24.

CEO COMMENT

"Another successful year for Lagercrantz"
Lagercrantz sums up another successful financial year 2024/25. We are pleased to note that our profit (EBT) increased by 16% to MSEK 1,298 with a slightly increasing growth rate at the end of the year. The operating margin (EBITA) was a good 17.5% and earnings per share increased by 16% to SEK 4.93, a new all-time high for the 15th consecutive year. In addition, cash flow from operating activities totalled MSEK 1,322 and we have completed seven exciting acquisitions, which add total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 825 with good profitability.
For more CEO comment, please see Interim Report.


Stockholm 20 May 2025

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)



Presentation/webcast
A presentation of the report will be held 20 May, at 10:00 CET with CEO Jörgen Wigh and CFO Peter Thysell. The webcast will be recorded.

To participate via webcast, please use the following link. Via the webcast you can ask written questions.
https://lagercrantz-group.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024-25/register

To participate via teleconference, please register on the following link. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/lagercrantz-group/q4-report-2024-25/dial-in

This information is such information that Lagercrantz Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:40 CET on 20 May 2025.

For further information please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, phone +46 8 700 66 70
Peter Thysell, CFO, phone +46 70 661 05 59
or visit our website www.lagercrantz.com

LAGERCRANTZ GROUP IN BRIEF
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, in China and in India. The Group has some 3,100 employees and annual revenues of exceeding MSEK 9,000. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.