Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Year-end report 2024/25

PRESS RELEASE

Fourth quarter (1 January - 31 March 2025)

Net revenue increased by 16% to MSEK 2,503 (2,159).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 14% to MSEK 446 (390), where the EBITA margin was 17.8% (18.1).

Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 23% to MSEK 368 (298).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 342 (378).

Profit after taxes increased by 28% to MSEK 307 (240).

12 MONTHS (1 April 2024 - 31 March 2025)

Net revenue increased by 16% to MSEK 9,389 (8,129).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 15% to MSEK 1,646 (1,431), where the EBITA margin was 17.5% (17.6).

Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 16% to MSEK 1,298 (1,116).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 1,322 (1,327).

Return on equity amounted to 28% (27) and the equity ratio was 34% (35).

Profit after taxes increased by 16% to MSEK 1,019 (877) and earnings per share after dilution increased by 16% to SEK 4.93 (4.25).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.20 (1.90) per share, an increase of 16% compared to 2023/24.

During the financial year, seven acquisitions were completed with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 825, equivalent to 10% of net revenue in the previous financial year 2023/24.

CEO COMMENT

"Another successful year for Lagercrantz"

Lagercrantz sums up another successful financial year 2024/25. We are pleased to note that our profit (EBT) increased by 16% to MSEK 1,298 with a slightly increasing growth rate at the end of the year. The operating margin (EBITA) was a good 17.5% and earnings per share increased by 16% to SEK 4.93, a new all-time high for the 15th consecutive year. In addition, cash flow from operating activities totalled MSEK 1,322 and we have completed seven exciting acquisitions, which add total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 825 with good profitability.

For more CEO comment, please see Interim Report.



Stockholm 20 May 2025

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)





LAGERCRANTZ GROUP IN BRIEF

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, in China and in India. The Group has some 3,100 employees and annual revenues of exceeding MSEK 9,000. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com.