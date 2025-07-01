Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Friggeråkers Verkstäder AB

Lagercrantz has today acquired 100% of the shares in Friggeråkers Verkstäder AB, a leading Swedish manufacturer of sand and salt spreaders sold under the Falköping brand.

Founded in 1937, Friggeråkers has for many years been the preferred choice in Sweden and Norway, recognized for its high-quality equipment used for winter road de-icing. The company's product portfolio ranges from manually operated sand spreaders to advanced, GPS-controlled sand and salt spreaders. Key customer segments include road contractors, municipalities, and airports. Friggeråkers generates annual revenues of approximately SEK 110 million, with good profitability. For more information, visit www.friggeraker.se

"We are confident that Lagercrantz is the right long-term owner for Friggeråkers. Together, we look forward to preserving and further strengthening the market position we have built over many years", says Marcus Friggeråker, CEO of Friggeråkers Verkstäder AB.

"We are delighted and honoured to be entrusted with continuing the Friggeråker family's legacy and the Falköping brand. We warmly welcome Friggeråkers to Lagercrantz", says Patrik Klerck, Head of Division International.

Friggeråkers will become part of Division International as of July 2025. The acquisition is expected to have a small positive impact on Lagercrantz Group's earnings per share.

Stockholm 1 July 2025

