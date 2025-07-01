Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966 | Ticker-Symbol: LG72
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 12:16
20,560 Euro
+0,88 % +0,180
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,14020,28010:55
20,16020,26010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 09:55 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Friggeråkers Verkstäder AB

Lagercrantz has today acquired 100% of the shares in Friggeråkers Verkstäder AB, a leading Swedish manufacturer of sand and salt spreaders sold under the Falköping brand.

Founded in 1937, Friggeråkers has for many years been the preferred choice in Sweden and Norway, recognized for its high-quality equipment used for winter road de-icing. The company's product portfolio ranges from manually operated sand spreaders to advanced, GPS-controlled sand and salt spreaders. Key customer segments include road contractors, municipalities, and airports. Friggeråkers generates annual revenues of approximately SEK 110 million, with good profitability. For more information, visit www.friggeraker.se

"We are confident that Lagercrantz is the right long-term owner for Friggeråkers. Together, we look forward to preserving and further strengthening the market position we have built over many years", says Marcus Friggeråker, CEO of Friggeråkers Verkstäder AB.

"We are delighted and honoured to be entrusted with continuing the Friggeråker family's legacy and the Falköping brand. We warmly welcome Friggeråkers to Lagercrantz", says Patrik Klerck, Head of Division International.

Friggeråkers will become part of Division International as of July 2025. The acquisition is expected to have a small positive impact on Lagercrantz Group's earnings per share.

Stockholm 1 July 2025

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ.)


For further information please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70
Patrik Klerck, Head of Division International, phone +46 70 864 15 17
or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.com

The information was submitted for publication on 1 July 2025 at 09:55 CET.

LAGERCRANTZ GROUP IN BRIEF
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, in China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,100 employees and annual revenues exceeding SEK 9 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.