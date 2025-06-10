Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966
Tradegate
09.06.25 | 14:20
20,820 Euro
+0,39 % +0,080
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Epoke A/S

PRESS RELEASE

Lagercrantz has today acquired 100% of the shares in Epoke A/S, a leading manufacturer of winter road maintenance equipment based in South Jutland, Denmark.

From its foundation in the 1930s, Epoke has evolved into a frontrunner in the road safety industry, where it is known for its technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable solutions. The company generates annual revenues of approximately DKK 240 million, with good profitability. For more information, visit www.epoke.dk

"I see Lagercrantz as a strategic, long-term owner who will support our continued growth by building on our market position and industry expertise", says Peter Bertelsen, MD of Epoke.

"We are delighted to welcome Epoke to Lagercrantz. The company brings niche market leadership, best in class technology, and a strong platform for growth in both Denmark and international markets", says Patrik Klerck, Head of Division International.

Epoke will be part of Division International, and the acquisition is expected to have a small positive impact on Lagercrantz Group's earnings per share.

Stockholm, 10 June 2025

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)

For further information please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70
Patrik Klerck, Head of Division International, phone +46 70 864 15 17
or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.com

The information was submitted for publication on 10 June 2025 at XX:XX CET.

LAGERCRANTZ GROUP IN BRIEF
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, in China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,100 employees and annual revenues exceeding SEK 9 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com


