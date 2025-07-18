Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Interim Report Q1 2025/26

FIRST QUARTER (1 APRIL - 30 JUNE 2025)

Net revenue increased by 10% to MSEK 2,473 (2,253), where the organic growth was 3%.

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 12% to MSEK 432 (386), where the EBITA margin was 17.5% (17.1).

Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 14% to MSEK 343 (302).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 23% to MSEK 288 (235).

Profit after taxes increased by 18% to MSEK 263 (222).

Return on equity amounted to 28% (26) and the equity ratio was 34% (36).

Earnings per share for the latest 12-month period increased to SEK 5.14 (4.93 for the financial year 2024/25).

Since 1 July 2024, eleven acquisitions have been carried out with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 1,382, equivalent to 15% of net revenue in the previous financial year 2024/25.

The Board of Directors proposes an increased dividend of SEK 2.20 (1.90) per share. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 26 August 2025 at 4.00 p.m. at IVA's Conference Centre in Stockholm.

CEO COMMENT

"A good start to the year with continued positive contributions from acquisitions"

The first quarter (April - June 2025) was a good start to the 2025/26 financial year. The market in general was stable with positive organic growth and continued good profit contributions from acquisitions. All in all, profit after net financial items (EBT) increased by 14% to MSEK 343 (302) and the operating margin (EBITA) strengthened to 17.5% (17.1). In addition, the cash flow was good and we continue to see an attractive acquisition market. So far in the financial year, we have completed four exciting acquisitions, which add total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 560 with good profitability.

For more CEO comment, please see Interim Report.

Stockholm 18 July 2025

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)



For further information please contact:Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, phone +46 8 700 66 70Peter Thysell, CFO, phone +46 70 661 05 59or visit our website www.lagercrantz.com

About Us

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,300 employees and annual revenues exceeding SEK 9.6 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com

