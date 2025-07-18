Anzeige
WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966 | Ticker-Symbol: LG72
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 11:46
20,980 Euro
-3,32 % -0,720
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,82020,84011:46
20,86020,88011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 07:45 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Interim Report Q1 2025/26

FIRST QUARTER (1 APRIL - 30 JUNE 2025)

  • Net revenue increased by 10% to MSEK 2,473 (2,253), where the organic growth was 3%.
  • Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 12% to MSEK 432 (386), where the EBITA margin was 17.5% (17.1).
  • Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 14% to MSEK 343 (302).
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased by 23% to MSEK 288 (235).
  • Profit after taxes increased by 18% to MSEK 263 (222).
  • Return on equity amounted to 28% (26) and the equity ratio was 34% (36).
  • Earnings per share for the latest 12-month period increased to SEK 5.14 (4.93 for the financial year 2024/25).
  • Since 1 July 2024, eleven acquisitions have been carried out with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 1,382, equivalent to 15% of net revenue in the previous financial year 2024/25.
  • The Board of Directors proposes an increased dividend of SEK 2.20 (1.90) per share. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 26 August 2025 at 4.00 p.m. at IVA's Conference Centre in Stockholm.

CEO COMMENT
"A good start to the year with continued positive contributions from acquisitions"
The first quarter (April - June 2025) was a good start to the 2025/26 financial year. The market in general was stable with positive organic growth and continued good profit contributions from acquisitions. All in all, profit after net financial items (EBT) increased by 14% to MSEK 343 (302) and the operating margin (EBITA) strengthened to 17.5% (17.1). In addition, the cash flow was good and we continue to see an attractive acquisition market. So far in the financial year, we have completed four exciting acquisitions, which add total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 560 with good profitability.
For more CEO comment, please see Interim Report.

Stockholm 18 July 2025
Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)



Presentation/webcast
A presentation of the report will be held 18 July, at 10:00 CET with CEO Jörgen Wigh and CFO Peter Thysell. The webcast will be recorded.

To participate via webcast, please use the following link. Via the webcast you can ask written questions. https://lagercrantz-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025-26/register

To participate via teleconference, please register on the following link. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://events.inderes.com/lagercrantz-group/q1-report-2025-26/dial-in



For further information please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, phone +46 8 700 66 70
Peter Thysell, CFO, phone +46 70 661 05 59
or visit our website www.lagercrantz.com

About Us
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,300 employees and annual revenues exceeding SEK 9.6 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com

This information is information that Lagercrantz Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:40 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
