Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz appoints Karin Mellegård Djärf as new CFO

Lagercrantz Group AB has appointed Karin Mellegård Djärf as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), assuming the role in the spring of 2026. Karin has extensive experience from both privately held and publicly listed companies and most recently served as CFO at ByggPartner Gruppen AB (publ).

"I am pleased to welcome Karin to Lagercrantz Group as CFO. Her broad experience in finance, strong business acumen, and ambition will be valuable assets in the next phase of the Group's development," says Jörgen Wigh, President and CFO of Lagercrantz Group.



After graduating from technical upper secondary school, Karin Mellegård Djärf earned a degree in Business and Economics from Lund University. She has worked as an auditor at PwC, as a management consultant at Ernst & Young, and has held responsibility for several finance functions at Swedish Match AB. She has also served as divisional CFO and head of acquisitions at AFRY, as well as CFO at Knightec AB.



In connection with this, Peter Thysell, the current CFO of Lagercrantz, will be leaving the Group for other opportunities outside the company during the spring 2026. "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Peter for his outstanding contributions during more than four years at Lagercrantz. He has played a key role, contributing to strong profit development, and I wish him every success in the next step of his career," concludes Jörgen Wigh.

