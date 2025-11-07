Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Sit Right and Enskede Hydraul

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ) has today acquired 70 percent of the shares in the two Swedish companies Sit Right AB and Enskede Hydraul AB - leading players in products and aftermarket parts for forestry and construction machinery in Europe.

Sit Right, based in Nås, Dalarna, provides products for forestry and construction machinery, including the seat leveling system Sit Right and grapples under the Dala-Gripen brand. Enskede Hydraul AB, headquartered in Östervåla, Uppland, is a distributor of spare parts and hydraulic components with a strong focus on forestry and construction equipment. Together, the companies generate annual sales of more than SEK 150 million with solid profitability. For more information, please visit www.sit-right.se and www.enskedehydraul.se.



"Sit Right and Enskede have established strong positions in their respective markets and complement each other very well. We look forward to supporting their continued growth journey in the Nordics, across Europe, and into new markets such as North America," says Magnus Nilsson, Head of Division Niche Products, Niche Products Division, Lagercrantz Group AB.



"We are pleased to welcome Lagercrantz as a long-term and stable partner. This gives us the foundation to continue developing Sit Right and take the next step, particularly within exports and new product areas," says Andreas Solem, CEO and co-owner of Sit Right AB.



"For Enskede, the partnership represents an opportunity to strengthen our offering and continue growing, while maintaining our high level of service and availability to our customers," says Robert Nilsson, CEO and co-owner of Enskede Hydraul AB.

The companies will become part of Lagercrantz's Niche Products division. The acquisitions are expected to have a marginally positive impact on the Group's earnings per share.Stockholm, 7 November 2025The information was submitted for publication on 7 November 2025 at 12:40 CET.

