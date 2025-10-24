Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Interim Report 1 April - 30 September 2025

SECOND QUARTER (1 July - 30 September 2025)

Net revenue increased by 13% to MSEK 2,457 (2,172).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 14% to MSEK 440 (387), where the EBITA margin increased to 17.9% (17.8).

Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 17% to MSEK 343 (293).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 265 (261).

Profit after taxes increased by 16% to MSEK 260 (224).





THE FIRST SIX MONTHS (1 April - 30 September 2025)

Net revenue increased by 11% to MSEK 4,930 (4,425).

Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 13% to MSEK 872 (772), where the EBITA margin was 17.7% (17.4).

Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 15% to MSEK 686 (594).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 11% to MSEK 553 (496).

Profit after taxes increased by 18% to MSEK 523 (445).

Return on equity for the latest 12-month period amounted to 30% (28) and the equity ratio was 31% (34).

Earnings per share for the latest 12-month period increased to SEK 5.32 (4.93 for the financial year 2024/25).

During the first six months, five acquisitions were carried out with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 582.

CEO comment

"Continued positive contributions from acquisitions"

The second quarter (July - September 2025) meant a positive continuation of the financial year for Lagercrantz, with mainly stable market conditions and good growth. We noted a slight improvement in order intake compared to previous periods, which together with good contributions from our acquisitions led to an improved result. All in all, profit after net financial items (EBT) increased by 17% to MSEK 343 (293) and the operating margin (EBITA) strengthened to 17.9% (17.8). Cash flow was good and the acquisition market is still estimated to be favourable. So far in the financial year, we have completed five exciting acquisitions, which add total annual revenue of almost MSEK 600 with good profitability.

For full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.



Stockholm 24 October 2025



Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)





About Us

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,400 employees and annual revenues of some SEK 10 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com

