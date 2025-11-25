Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires I Holland

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ) has today acquired 85% of the shares in I Holland Limited in the UK, a world-leading manufacturer of premium tablet compression tools for pharmaceutical tablet manufacturing.

Specialising in tablet tooling since 1946, I Holland is the world's longest established supplier of punches, dies and other critical products to tablet producers. In partnership with research institutions and scientists, I Holland creates innovative solutions for leading pharma companies in more than 100 countries. I Holland is based in Nottingham, England, and has turnover of GBP 27 million with good profitability. For a presentation of the company, please visit https://tablettingscience.com/.



"The acquisition of I Holland adds a truly global business to the TecSec division with strong growth potential and profitability - we look forward to continuing this development with the team", says Martin Sirvell, Head of Division TecSec within Lagercrantz.



"It is exciting to welcome another niche market leader and high-quality management team to Lagercrantz UK," says Andy Lister, CEO Lagercrantz UK.



"We are delighted to be embarking on the next phase of our company's history with a long-term and stable owner who can support I Hollands' continued development," says Javier Raposo, CEO of I Holland. The management team, comprising Javier Raposo, Rob Chatwin and Matthew Pullen, will continue to lead I Holland within the Lagercrantz Group and will together retain 15% of the shares in the company.I Holland will be part of the TecSec division as of November 2025. The acquisition is expected to generate a small positive contribution to Lagercrantz Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.Stockholm, 25 November 2025

The information was submitted for publication on 25 November at 13:00 CET

About Us

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,400 employees and annual revenues of some SEK 10 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com