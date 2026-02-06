Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Interim Report 1 April - 31 December 2025

THIRD QUARTER (1 October - 31 December 2025)

· Net revenue increased by 16% to MSEK 2,854 (2,462).

· Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 20% to MSEK 513 (428), and the EBITA margin increased to 18.0% (17.4).

· Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 19% to MSEK 400 (335).

· Cash flow from operating activities increased by 12% to MSEK 540 (484).

· Profit after taxes increased by 18% to MSEK 314 (267).

NINE MONTHS (1 April - 31 December 2025)

· Net revenue increased by 13% to MSEK 7,784 (6,887).

· Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 16% to MSEK 1,387 (1,200), and the EBITA margin was 17.8% (17.4).

· Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 17% to MSEK 1,086 (930).

· Cash flow from operating activities increased by 12% to MSEK 1,093 (980).

· Profit after taxes increased by 17% to MSEK 837 (713).

· Return on equity for the latest 12-month period amounted to 29% (28) and the equity ratio was 32% (35).

· Earnings per share for the latest 12-month period after dilution increased to SEK 5.53 (4.93 for the financial year 2024/25).

· Since 1 January 2025, 12 acquisitions have been completed with total annual revenue of about MSEK 1,440, equivalent to just over 15% of the Group's total revenues at the start of the period.

CEO comment

"New advances for Lagercrantz"

The third quarter of the financial year saw further advancements for Lagercrantz. Business volume, earnings performance, cash flow, and contributions from acquisitions strengthened an already positive trend. The Group's consistent growth over many years has now led, for the first time, to total net revenue of more than SEK 10 billion over a 12-month period with a high EBITA margin of close to 18%. Cash flow was also strong, and we have completed 12 acquisitions in the past twelve months which will add just over 15% to the Group's total revenues.

With this strong performance, we feel confident about the future and have therefore decided to raise our ambitions. Having a successful 'buy and build' strategy, or in other words being an 'acquirer and developer', of niche technology companies is an attractive business concept that we have extensive experience of, and we have shown along the way that our working method and our corporate philosophy are successful. The earnings growth rate is well in line with our goal of reaching SEK 2 billion in EBT within 5 years which was communicated in autumn 2023. We have now also set new ambitions regarding our EBITA margin, where we want to reach 20% within 2-3 years and P/WC where we should consistently be above 60%. This means upward adjustments from the previous levels of >15% EBITA margin and P/WC >45%.

For full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.

Stockholm 6 February 2026

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)

Presentation/webcast

A presentation of the report will be held 6 February, at 10:00 CET with CEO Jörgen Wigh and CFO Peter Thysell. The webcast will be recorded.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://lagercrantz-group.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025-26/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://events.inderes.com/lagercrantz-group/q3-report-2025-26/dial-in

Contacts

For additional information, contact:

Jörgen Wigh, President & CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, tel +46 8 700 66 70,

Peter Thysell, CFO, Lagercrantz Group, tel +46 70 661 0559,

or the company website at: http://www.lagercrantz.com

About Us

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that offers world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,600 employees and annual revenues exceeding SEK 10 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com