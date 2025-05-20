Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 May to 16 May 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/12/2025
FR0010313833
2400
70.7740
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/13/2025
FR0010313833
2400
70.6054
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/14/2025
FR0010313833
2800
69.0104
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/15/2025
FR0010313833
2400
68.5730
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/16/2025
FR0010313833
5000
67.4378
XPAR
TOTAL
15,000
68.9536
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
