In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 12 May to 16 May 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/12/2025 FR0010313833 2400 70.7740 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/13/2025 FR0010313833 2400 70.6054 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/14/2025 FR0010313833 2800 69.0104 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/15/2025 FR0010313833 2400 68.5730 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/16/2025 FR0010313833 5000 67.4378 XPAR TOTAL 15,000 68.9536

