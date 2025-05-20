AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AIML Establishes Medical Advisory Board to Drive AI Powered ECG Signal Processing Innovation

Medical Advisory Board will guide clinical studies, regulatory strategy, and global adoption of AIML's AI-driven ECG signal-processing solutions MaxYield and CardioYield across wearables and cardiology workflows.

AIML simultaneously debuts its redesigned corporate website, AIML.Health, offering an interactive hub for investors, partners, and stakeholders.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQBAIMLF)(FWB:42FB) today announced the establishment of its Medical Advisory Board, composed of leading cardiovascular experts who will steer the clinical direction, trial design, and real-world deployment of the Company's flagship AI platforms MaxYield and CardioYield.

Members of the inaugural Medical Advisory Board include:

Dr.?Paul?Dorian,?MD,?MSc,?FRCPC,?FACC?- Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto; Staff Cardiologist, Division of Cardiology, St. Michael's Hospital

Dr.?Alan?Rabinowitz,MBChB, FRCPC, FACC - Chief Medical Officer, AIML; Cardiologist and formerly Director of the Coronary Care Unit, St. Paul's Hospital Heart Centre/ Center for Heart Lung Innovation; Clinical Associate Professor, Division of Cardiology, University of British Columbia

Dr.?Brett?Heilbron,MBChB, FRCPC, FACC - Medical Director, Electrodiagnostics Program; Clinical Associate Professor, Division of Cardiology, University of British Columbia; St. Paul's Hospital Heart Centre, Vancouver, BC

Dr.?Marc?Deyell,MD MSc FHRS FCCS - Clinical Professor, University of British Columbia; Director, Heart Rhythm Services, St. Paul's Hospital

Dr.?Saul?Isserow,?MBBCh,?FRCP(C),?FACC?- Director, Cardiology, UBC Hospital; Director, Sports Cardiology BC

Dr.?Kim?Connelly,?MBBS,?PhD,?FRACP,?FRCPC?- Professor of Medicine and Physiology, University of Toronto; Cardiologist and Scientist, St. Michael's Hospital

Peter?Kendall, President and Chief Commercialization Officer, will serve as Chair of the Medical Advisory Board, ensuring a strong bridge between clinical insight and AIML's commercialization strategy. With more than two decades of experience leading go-to-market programs for breakthrough health technologies, Peter is uniquely positioned to translate scientific and clinical guidance into scalable solutions. Under his leadership, the Board's recommendations will be integrated into AIML's core operations-ensuring that clinical guidance translates directly into product development, regulatory strategy, and commercial execution.

Paul?Duffy, Executive?Chairman and CEO of AIML comments. "The launch of our Medical Advisory Board reinforces AIML's commitment to marrying world-class science with advanced AI. Together, we will set new standards for AI-enhanced cardiac diagnostics."

Peter?Kendall - Chair, Medical Advisory Board; President & CCO, AIML says "Uniting this calibre of clinical expertise ensures our product roadmap remains grounded in frontline insight. Their guidance will be invaluable as we expand licensing and regulatory pathways."

AIML remains steadfast in its mission to deliver breakthrough solutions at the intersection of artificial intelligence and human health.

About AIML Innovations Inc.

https://www.aiml.health/

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

With a growing portfolio of regulatory filings, including a 510(k) premarket notification and a registered FDA Device Master File, AIML is committed to rigorous validation and broad interoperability.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

