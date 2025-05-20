Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold-Antimony Project (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The planned 2025 program primarily consists of 7,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling with the objectives of expanding the gold zones discovered along the Royal Shear, and delineation infill drilling to be incorporated into an open-pit constrained maiden resource estimate. The 2025 program goals include:

Expanding new drill discoveries at Lower Imperial and Lower Crown Zones

Demonstrating continuity of near-surface mineralization

Reporting of an inaugural "open pit" mineral resource

Completing representative metallurgical test work and flow-sheet design to maximize gold and antimony recoveries

Drill-target generation on additional regional-scale structures.

In the previous four seasons the Company has completed a total of 25,210 m of diamond drilling, expanding the Royal Shear gold-mineralized trend over 1.5 km of strike and 1.1 km vertically. Drilling to date has been extremely successful with 73 of the 108 diamond drill holes completed to date returning significant drill intersections (exceeding 3 grams per tonne ("gpt") with a minimum mineralized width of 3 m). This ongoing cost-effective exploration work has led to the discovery of a substantial orogenic gold and antimony system.

The 2025 drilling program has now been initiated at the Imperial Zone. The initial holes are designed to provide infill data along the Royal Shear contact while also testing the continuity of the Lower Imperial Zone discovered in late 2024. The Lower Imperial Zone was intersected approximately 200 m in the footwall of the Royal Shear contact in hole DDH24-106 which returned 7.18 gpt gold over 8.3 m including 28.08 gpt gold over 1.7 m hosted in altered gabbro, indicating a possible previously unrecognized stacked mineralized zone below Imperial Zone (see news release December 16, 2024).

The 2025 drilling will further test new drill discoveries at the Crown Zone. The Lower Crown Zone was discovered in 2024 where DDH24-103 returned 7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 m from the Royal Shear contact (see news release November 19, 2024). Infill drilling will test the Royal Shear contact for continuity of mineralization between the Imperial, Lower Crown and Eagle Zones. The 2025 drilling in this area will target near-surface mineralization which may optimize into the pit-constrained mineral resource. (See Figure 1)

The prime 2025 objective is to complete three dimensional ("3D") modelling of existing data complemented by further drilling and additional representative metallurgical test work to support completion of an inaugural mineral resource estimate. Aside from optimised and representative gold recovery, metallurgical test work will consider alternatives for the production of an antimony-rich concentrate.

Geochemical surface sampling, geological mapping and prospecting is also planned in 2025 to better define drill targets along the southeast trend of the Royal Shear where a new 500 m soil anomaly was discovered (see news release March 24, 2025). Similar surficial work is planned at the Enigma and Olympic targets where surface grab sampling has returned gold values up to 25.1 gpt gold and 11.9% antimony (see news release February 6, 2024). A drill permit application is in progress for the Olympic and Enigma areas to facilitate drill testing in late 2025 or 2026. (See Figure 2)

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts, though generally low concentrations of sulphides, including pyrite, arsenopyrite, and stibnite. These occur as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias, which are frequently associated with pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold were re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.







Figure 1: Reliance Property - Royal Shear Inclined Longitudinal - 2025 Drill Targeting Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/252665_e974c6df94fb8b84_002full.jpg







Figure 2: Reliance Property - 2025 Generative Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/252665_e974c6df94fb8b84_003full.jpg

