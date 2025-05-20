Tomas Cihlar, Gilead Sciences, Named to TIME's List of 100 Most Influential People in the World for HIV Research

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Congratulations to our very own Tomas Cihlar, Senior Vice President of Research, Virology, for being named to TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. His inclusion is an incredible honor and represents the work of hundreds of his Gilead colleagues and external partners, as well as nearly 20 years of groundbreaking HIV research and development. This is a significant acknowledgment of the progress in our work to end the epidemic for everyone, everywhere.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

