Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 16:29
18,460 Euro
+3,24 % +0,580
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.05.2025 16:36 Uhr
ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): INTERIM REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2025

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

STRONG SALES GROWTH AND INCREASED EARNINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

Revenues in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to SEK 723.7 (454.5) million, corresponding to 59% (15%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. In local currencies, revenues for the first quarter increased by 60% compared to the corresponding period last year. EBITDA increased to SEK 78.8 (51.7) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 10.9% (11.4%). During the quarter, the acquisition of Zurvita's assets with associated distributor and customer database was completed. The acquisition consolidates Zinzino's position in North America and adds further growth in the region. In addition, New Zealand was launched as an official market during the quarter. After the end of the quarter, the assets of the US/UK based direct sales company Valentus Global was acquired in order to add increased distribution power in Europe.

JANUARY-MARCH

- Total revenue amounted to SEK 723.7 (454.5) million, corresponding to a growth of 59% (15%)
- Gross profit amounted to SEK 223.6 (160.9) million and the gross profit margin was 30.9% (35.4%)
- EBITDA amounted to SEK 78.8 (51.7) million and the EBITDA margin was 10.9% (11.4%)
- Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK 21.1 (-1.7) million
- Zinzino's Board of Directors proposes a dividend to shareholders of SEK 4.00 (3.00) per share for the financial year 2024, corresponding to a total of SEK 143.1 (102.7) million

Link to the report:
https://www.zinzino.com/site/SE/sv-SE/om-oss/investerare/

For more information, please contact:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB

Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 10:00 CEST on 20 May 2025.

Zinzino is a global direct selling company from Scandinavia specialising in test-based, personalised supplements and scientific skincare. It is a public limited company with shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's scientifically proven supplements are available in more than 100 markets worldwide. Zinzino has acquired all the assets of the US health and wellness companies Zurvita and Xelliss. The company is part-owner of the Cypriot olive oil manufacturer Cleanthi Alpha-Olenic LTD and owns the Swiss biotech skincare brand HANZZ+HEIDII, as well as the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with additional offices in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-interim-report-first-quarter-2025-302460670.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
