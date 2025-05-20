Motorola Solutions: National Law Enforcement Community Engagement Training Conference To Take Place in Chicago, June 4-8, 2025

MovementForward, Inc. hosts police representatives and officers from all 50 states

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The third annual Professionalizing Law Enforcement-Community Engagement Training (PLECET) Conference will gather approximately 1,000 law enforcement professionals from across the nation in Chicago. Hosted at the McCormick Place Convention Center from June 4 to June 8, 2025, the event focuses on training, networking and professional development for personnel assigned to community engagement roles within law enforcement agencies.

The conference is led by Atlanta-based MovementForward, Inc., a national civil and human rights organization, with the support of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, organizations and senior officials.

"We are thrilled to host the PLECET Conference in Chicago for the first time," said Reverend Markel Hutchins, chairman and CEO of MovementForward, Inc. "This event will provide a platform for law enforcement personnel to gain valuable knowledge, share their experiences and contribute to building stronger, more trusting relationships between police and the communities they serve. The conference will equip community engagement officers with best-in-class competencies to maximize their potential impact in local communities."

The conference offers public safety community engagement practitioners a structured program including seminars, workshops, caucuses and plenary sessions. Attendees will learn about effective community outreach practices and resources, network with law enforcement peers nationwide and participate in eight specialized training courses. The curriculum aims to equip community engagement officers with advanced skills for greater local impact and ongoing professional growth. The conference will commence with an opening plenary featuring national leaders.

"Serving as co-chair for this vital conference for public safety is an honor, especially in our hometown of Chicago," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. "This event will provide an invaluable opportunity to share best practices and advance community engagement strategies that strengthen relationships and enhance safety nationwide."

Motorola Solutions, a global leader in safety and security, is the Presenting Sponsor of PLECET and the Motorola Solutions Foundation is proud to support their Community Service Project initiative on Saturday, June 7. Conference attendees will collaborate to benefit various Chicago nonprofits across each of the police district areas. Participating organizations include Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago Parks Foundation, Chicago Austin Youth Travel Adventures, Cradles to Crayons, The DuSable Museum, BACE, Chicago Dreams Center, and My Block, My Hood, My City, among others.

For more information about the conference program, registration details and accommodation options, please visit the official conference website at https://plecetconference2025.org/.

About MovementForward

MovementForward, Inc. is a modern, inclusive social change organization working to protect, promote, and advance the civil and human rights of all people. The organization, led by noted human and civil rights leader, the Rev. Markel Hutchins, works to build a multiracial, multifaceted, and intergenerational movement for social justice, economic parity, educational equity, racial reconciliation, and global peace by bringing diverse people together to solve problems in innovative, inclusive, and solution-driven ways.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our technologies support public safety agencies and enterprises alike, enabling the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals and safer businesses. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.

