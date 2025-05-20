Only one-third of survey respondents report being very confident in their programs' effectiveness

The accessibility of controlled substances with significant street value creates an ongoing challenge for hospitals and medical centers: combating drug diversion (illegally obtaining prescription drugs) among healthcare staff. Healthcare organization leaders recognize the imminent threat to patients whose vital medications are stolen or substituted and the impact on team performance and workplace safety. Since 2019, the State of Drug Diversion survey report has been tracking the challenges faced by hospital leaders in detecting diversion of medications. Wolters Kluwer Health is now releasing new data from the comprehensive fifth edition of the report.

Drug diversion: the "elephant in the hospital room"

Despite increased investments in personnel and training, four out of five (81%) healthcare leaders believe drug diversion continues to occur, with many incidents remaining unreported. The findings reveal a landscape where technology, culture, and resource allocation play pivotal roles in prevention and detection efforts.

"Drug diversion is a sensitive topic, often making it the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about. It remains a persistent and underestimated risk in healthcare, yet many hospitals and health systems still lack unified strategies to detect and address these behaviors effectively," said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager of Clinical Surveillance Compliance Data Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Health. "The survey data highlights notable gaps in departmental alignment and the adoption of innovative technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). Our hope is that, with these findings in hand, stakeholders can educate and foster dialogue within leadership and across the organization to adopt a more proactive approach to drug diversion detection."

Key drug diversion detection survey findings:

The report, which reflects the perspectives of nurse leaders, pharmacists, risk managers and drug diversion program leaders, illuminates several key findings that point to how hospitals and health systems can improve existing programs.

Challenges persist-despite drug diversion detection program investments and updates

Nearly all respondents have updated policies to meet evolving regulations, but gaps in enforcement remain.

Four out of five (81%) respondents believe drug diversion incidents remain underreported.

Only 33% of respondents are "very confident" in their program's effectiveness.

Organizations aren't realizing the full benefits of available drug diversion technology

Current reliance on traditional, often manual, audits leaves room for undetected diversion.

While only 40% of respondents use AI tools today, 76% express a desire to incorporate advanced analytics for better oversight.

Cultivating ownership across different functions is critical to address gaps

Departments like anesthesiology and human resources (HR) remain underrepresented despite being identified as critical stakeholders in effective diversion prevention. Only about a third of respondents say anesthesiology is represented in their drug diversion programs despite it being a major risk area.

Full-Time Employee (FTE) commitment has grown significantlymost respondents only reported dedicating 0.25 FTEs in 2023 compared to three FTEs in 2025.

"If your diversion detection program isn't turning up any suspicious cases or behavior, you may be missing something," Kobelski continued. "With constantly changing behaviors and opportunities for diversion of high-risk medications to go undetected, organizations must stay vigilant and ensure they have the resources in place to extend beyond the limits of manual monitoring."

To see more findings and insights from the fifth edition survey, read the full Wolters Kluwer State of Drug Diversion report here.

The fifth edition of the State of Drug Diversion survey included 200 respondents who are US adults, 18 and older and work in a hospital and/or large healthcare system, are at least a director and work in risk, drug diversion, pharmacy or are a CNO or nurse manager and have at least some influence on the drug diversion programs at their organization. The survey was conducted online between February 27 and March 10, 2025.

