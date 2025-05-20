LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shell plc (SHEL) Tuesday announced the voting outcomes of its Annual General Meeting or AGM held on May 20, 2025, at the Sofitel London Heathrow Hotel.Shareholders approved 21 of the 22 proposed resolutions, with only Resolution 22 being rejected.Resolutions 1 to 21, covering areas such as the receipt of financial reports, director reappointments, auditor matters, share authorities, and special resolutions on donations and share purchases, all received strong majority support. Notably, Resolution 15 (reappointment of auditors) was backed by 99.87 percent of voters, and Resolution 19 (authority for on-market share repurchases) secured 99.78 percent approval.However, Resolution 22, a shareholder-led proposal, failed to pass, garnering only 20.56 percent support, with 79.44 percent voting against it. The total voter turnout represented approximately 64 percent of the issued share capital.As per UK Listing Rules, non-ordinary business resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and made available online.Shell CEO Wael Sawan noted that shareholders have shown strong support for the company's strategy aimed at generating value while reducing emissions, as detailed during the 2025 Capital Markets Day. He highlighted Shell's commitment to performance, discipline, and simplification to meet current energy demands and contribute to building a low-carbon future.Regarding the failed Resolution 22, Shell acknowledged the obligation to consult shareholders to understand the reasons for the outcome. The company committed to ongoing engagement and plans to publish further information on its website addressing LNG-related disclosures, the role of its LNG business, and alignment with its broader climate strategy.SHEL is currently trading at $66.79, or 0.18% higher on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX