Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE: METL) (OTC Pink: JNCCF) (FSE: D68) ("Metalite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced shares for debt transactions to settle an aggregate of $126,490.69 of indebtedness owing to three arm's length consultants.

Pursuant to the shares for debt settlements a total of 5,749,576 common shares in the capital of Metalite ("Settlement Shares") were issued at a deemed price of $0.022 per share.

The Settlement Shares were issued subject to prospectus exemptions available pursuant to Canadian securities laws and subject to a four month hold period expiring on the date that is four months and a day following the issuance, being September 21, 2025.

About Metalite Resources Inc.

Metalite Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer with a precious metals focused project in NSW, Australia.

