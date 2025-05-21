Hilbert Group Appoints Russell Thompson as Group Chief Investment Officer

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B), a leading digital asset manager, today announced the appointment of Hilbert Group partner Russell Thompson as its new Group Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective immediately. Thompson joined Hilbert earlier this year following Hilbert's recent acquisition of Liberty Road Capital (LRC), the renowned digital asset manager he co-founded.

Mr. Thompson's distinguished career spans top-tier roles at AIG and HSBC Hong Kong, where he led Pan-Asia trading desks, and at Midland Montagu. In 2003, he co-founded The Cambridge Strategy, steering it to a peak of USD 3.5 billion in AUM through pioneering emerging markets derivatives strategies. Most recently, he built Monaco-based Liberty Road Capital into a profitable hedge fund and successful business.

Mr. Thompson is a Hilbert Group board member and will be overseeing all asset management related activities in the firm.

