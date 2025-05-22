PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNY), announced that it has agreed to acquire Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops investigational Alzheimer's drug VG-3927.The company will acquire Vigil for $8 per share in cash at closing, which represents an equity value of approximately $470 million.Additionally, shareholders will get a $2 deferred payment per share via a non-transferable CVR, tied to the first commercial sale of VG-3927.Vigil in a statement said that the total equity value of deal, including the potential CVR payment, represents around $600 million.The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.However, VGL101, Vigil's second molecule program, is not part of the deal.Sanofi added that the acquisition will not have any impact on its financial guidance for 2025.The acquisition strengthens Sanofi's neurology pipeline with VG-3927, an oral TREM2 agonist aimed at boosting microglial protection in Alzheimer's. The drug will enter Phase 2 clinical trials.Activating TREM2 helps microglia migrate to injury sites, clear debris, and survive, and potentially slows neurodegeneration.In June 2024, Sanofi invested $40 million in Vigil, gaining exclusive negotiation rights for VG-3927. The move highlights the company's strategy to secure and strengthen its neurology pipeline through targeted equity investments.On Wednesday, Sanofi closed its trading 0.02% higher at $52.90 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX