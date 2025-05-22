LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 88 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2025, compared to 201 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 11.6 pence compared to 39.8 pence. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations was 270 million pounds compared to 252 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 50.3 pence compared to 49.1 pence. Fiscal year revenue was 1.74 billion pounds, up 8% from prior year.The Group currently expects, for the year ending 31 March 2026, in constant currency and compared to pro forma comparatives, to deliver revenue growth at, or slightly below, the bottom of medium-term range, with EBITDA growth ahead of revenue.The Board recommended a final dividend of 13.4 pence per share. This brings the full year dividend to 19.8 pence, an increase of 3.7%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX