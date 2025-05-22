Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding Reports Financial Results For First Quarter 2025

Magle Group's Q1 report highlights a continuation of steady revenue growth in DSM and CDMO, with increased clinical partnerships. Planned strategic investments in 2025 are set to enhance the company's operational efficiency and drive sustained profitability over the long term.

Q1 2025 KEY INDICATORS

Revenues amounted to 85.1 MSEK (42.3)

EBITDA equaled 18.8 MSEK (7.1)

Operating profit (EBIT) is 2.1 MSEK (4.2)

Earnings per share SEK -0,07 (0,27) per share

" In the first quarter, Magle Group made strides through establishing its two new business units: Magle Biopolymers and Magle Biopharma. Additionally, we maintained robust organic growth in both the DSM segment and CDMO operations. Increased project requests, stronger client relationships, and clinical collaborations propelled our expansion into dextran-based biopolymers and amniotic mesenchymal stem cells." says Justin Pierce, CEO

Contacts Justin & Aaron

Justin Pierce, CEO, phone +46 (0)70 593 58 21, justin.pierce@maglechemoswed.com

Aaron Wong, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Vator Securities is the Company's certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vatorsec.se or +46 (0)8-580 065 99.