Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding Reports Financial Results For Second Quarter 2025

Magle Group announces its Q2 2025 results amid short-term macroeconomic challenges, highlighting underlying strategic progress despite a temporary setback in financial performance. The quarter was impacted by delayed high-value orders, raw material shortages, and non-recurring integration costs tied to the Group's recent acquisitions.

Q1 2025 KEY INDICATORS

Revenues amounted to 52.4 MSEK (46.0)

EBITDA equaled -20.6 MSEK (5.3)

Operating profit (EBIT) is -29.0 MSEK (1.3)

Earnings per share SEK -1.35 (0.01) per share

" While the second quarter did not meet our expectations due to external pressures, these headwinds are temporary. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and continue to see strong demand across our technologies and services. Integration of our newly acquired units Magle Biopolymers and Magle Biopharma, is progressing and will strengthen our market position and capabilities." says Justin Pierce, CEO

Contacts Justin & Aaron

Justin Pierce, CEO, phone +46 (0)70 593 58 21, justin.pierce@maglechemoswed.com

Aaron Wong, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Vator Securities is the Company's certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vatorsec.se or +46 (0)8-580 065 99.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-01 07:30 CEST.