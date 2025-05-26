Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) held on the 26th of May 2025

Today, on the 26th of May 2025 the annual general meeting was held in Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ).

A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below:

Adoption of the Income Statement and Balance Sheet

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Director's proposal, to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement, as well as the balance sheet and the consolidated balance sheet, as set out in the annual report 2024.

Allocation of Profits

The AGM resolved, to appropriate of the company's results according to the Board's proposal in the annual report. The AGM also resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that no dividend be paid for 2024.

Discharge from Liability

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal supported by the auditor, to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO, respectively, from liability in respect of their management of the Company's business during the financial year 2024.

Election of the Board Members, Auditor, Fees to the Directors and Auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the number of Directors appointed by the general meeting shall consist of six (6) directors and no deputy director shall be appointed by the general meeting. The AGM resolved in accordance with the proposal to re-elect Hans Henrik Lidgard, Martin Lidgard, Malin Malmsjö, Sven-Christer Nilsson, Mats Pettersson and Stig Løkke Pedersen as ordinary members of the Board. It was further resolved to re-elect Hans Henrik Lidgard as chairman of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Stig Løkke Pedersen was elected as the vice chairman of the board. All elections are for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

It was resolved to elect Ernst & Young AB with authorized auditor Henrik Rosengren, as the auditor of the Company until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The AGM resolved that remuneration for the Board Members appointed by the shareholders' meeting that are not employed by the group shall amount to 100 000 SEK for the time until the end of the next annual shareholders' meeting, whereof the chairman of the board shall receive 200 000 SEK. The committee members shall receive 50 000 SEK.

The AGM resolved as proposed that the remuneration to the auditor shall be in accordance with the approved rates.

Authorisation for the Board to issue new shares.

The meeting resolved to authorise the Board to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting and within the limits of the articles of association, decide to increase the company's share capital through a new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles.

The Board of Directors shall be able to decide on the issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertibles with or without a deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights and/or with provisions for in-kind, set-off or other provisions specified in Chapter 13, Section 5, first paragraph, item 6, Chapter 14, Section 5, first paragraph, item 6, and Chapter 15, Section 5, first paragraph, item 4, of the Swedish Companies Act.

For further information, please contact:

Justin Pierce, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)70 593 58 21

Email: Justin.Pierce@maglechemoswed.com

