Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P71A | ISIN: SE0014401014 | Ticker-Symbol: 52X
Frankfurt
29.05.25 | 15:29
2,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5002,60018:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 17:55 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: The acquisition of all shares in Saving Chlora AB has been completed

On 24 April 2025, Magle Chemoswed Holding AB ("Magle Group" or the "Company") announced that the Company had signed a share purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of all shares in Saving Chlora AB ("Saving Chlora") (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition has today, on 5 June 2025, been completed. The purchase price for all shares in Saving Chlora has, in accordance with what previously has been communicated, been paid in the form of seller promissory notes of approximately SEK 4 million, which have been offset against 133,333 newly issued shares in Magle Group, at a subscription price of SEK 30.00 per share. Thus, the Board of Directors of Magle Group has resolved, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 26 May 2025, on a set-off issue of 133,333 shares in the Company to the sellers of Saving Chlora (the "Set-off Issue").

The subscription price has, in accordance with the share purchase agreement, been set at SEK 30.00 per share. The Board of Directors of Magle Group is of the opinion that the subscription price has been set at market terms through arm's length negotiations and reflects current market conditions and demand.

The Set-off Issue entails that the Company's share capital increases by SEK 6,666.65 through the issuance of 133,333 new shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 0.6 percent.

For enquiries, please contact:
Magle Group
Justin Pierce, CEO
Email: justin.pierce@maglechemoswed.com
Telephone: +46 (0)70 593 58 21

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 5 June 2025 at 17:54 CEST.

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Vator Securities is the Company's certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vatorsec.se or +46 (0)8-580 065 99.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.