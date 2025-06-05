Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: The acquisition of all shares in Saving Chlora AB has been completed

On 24 April 2025, Magle Chemoswed Holding AB ("Magle Group" or the "Company") announced that the Company had signed a share purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of all shares in Saving Chlora AB ("Saving Chlora") (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition has today, on 5 June 2025, been completed. The purchase price for all shares in Saving Chlora has, in accordance with what previously has been communicated, been paid in the form of seller promissory notes of approximately SEK 4 million, which have been offset against 133,333 newly issued shares in Magle Group, at a subscription price of SEK 30.00 per share. Thus, the Board of Directors of Magle Group has resolved, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 26 May 2025, on a set-off issue of 133,333 shares in the Company to the sellers of Saving Chlora (the "Set-off Issue").

The subscription price has, in accordance with the share purchase agreement, been set at SEK 30.00 per share. The Board of Directors of Magle Group is of the opinion that the subscription price has been set at market terms through arm's length negotiations and reflects current market conditions and demand.

The Set-off Issue entails that the Company's share capital increases by SEK 6,666.65 through the issuance of 133,333 new shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 0.6 percent.

For enquiries, please contact:

Magle Group

Justin Pierce, CEO

Email: justin.pierce@maglechemoswed.com

Telephone: +46 (0)70 593 58 21

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 5 June 2025 at 17:54 CEST.

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Vator Securities is the Company's certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vatorsec.se or +46 (0)8-580 065 99.