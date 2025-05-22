Bilia AB: Bilia acquires truck operations for Volvo Trucks

Bilia has reached an agreement to acquire BRK Lastvagnar Holding AB, which owns Tage Rejmes Lastvagnar AB and Tage Rejmes i Örebro Lastvagnar AB. The companies' operations consist of sales and service with related services for Volvo Trucks. The operations are conducted in nine facilities in central Sweden. The takeover is expected to take place on July 1, 2025 and the agreement is conditional on approval from the Swedish Competition Authority and the Inspectorate for Strategic Products (ISP).

During the 2024 financial year, sales amounted to approximately SEK 1,000 million, with an operating margin of 4.5 percent. The number of employees was approximately 160 people at the end of 2024. The purchase price on a debt-free and cash-free basis amounts to SEK 350 million. The acquisition will be financed mainly through an initiated sale of properties in Sweden, which means that the acquisition is not expected to have any significant impact on Bilia's net debt. Bilia will continue to operate in the properties as it does today.

"It is gratifying for Bilia to once again have the opportunity to work together with Volvo Trucks in sales and service after more than two decades. This acquisition replaces our ongoing divestment of operations regarding Mercedes Trucks. Volvo is a very strong brand in Sweden, and we look forward to further grow and develop this interesting business area," says

Per Avander, CEO of Bilia AB.

"When we now, after 67 years of operation, divest our truck companies Tage Rejmes Lastvagnar AB and Tage Rejmes i Örebro Lastvagnar AB, we do so in the confidence that Bilia AB, with its strong financial position, will continue the successful development that our truck companies have had for the benefit of our customers, our employees and for Volvo," says the current owners Birgitta and Rudolf Knopf, BRK Invest AB.

"We are pleased to welcome Bilia as an authorized Volvo Trucks dealer. Bilia is a very professional organization, and they have extensive experience with the Volvo brand. With the vision of being the industry's best service company, they fit well into our dealer network where we always put the customer in the center. At the same time, we would like to thank the Tage Rejmes Group for the good cooperation over the years and their fine work in taking care of our Volvo customers," says

Stefan Strand, CEO Volvo Trucks Sweden.

Gothenburg, May 22, 2025

Bilia AB (publ)

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

