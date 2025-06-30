Bilia AB: Bilia divests properties for SEK 299 million

In connection with the acquisition of the truck operations of Tage Rejmes earlier in June, it was announced that Bilia had initiated negotiations about selling properties. Bilia is now selling the properties located in Helsingborg, Malmö, Eskilstuna, Södertälje and Trollhättan to Stenhus Fastigheter. The properties are used for operations for the Porsche, BMW and Toyota brands. The purchase price is SEK 299 million before deduction for deferred tax.



"Stenhus is already a landlord for Bilia and we look forward to expanding the collaboration by continuing to operate in the properties concerned. The divestment streamlines our operations and enables further expansion without increased debt," says Per Avander, CEO of Bilia AB.

Gothenburg, 30 June 2025



Bilia AB (publ)

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us

Bilia is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.