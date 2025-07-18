Bilia AB: Second quarter 2025

Higher order intake for new cars during the quarter

Second quarter 2025

• Net turnover amounted to SEK 10,551 M (10,568), which was in line with the previous year.

• Operational earnings amounted to SEK 348 M (410). The lower operational earnings were attributable to Sweden, while Norway and Western Europe reported slightly higher results.

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 323 M (343) and included a profit from divestment of operation of SEK 28 M.

• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 192 M (206). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.08 (2.24).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 188 M (423).

First six months 2025

• Net turnover amounted to SEK 20,487 M (19,939), an increase of 3 per cent.

• Operational earnings amounted to SEK 691 M (743). The lower operational earnings were attributable to Sweden, while Norway and Western Europe reported higher results.

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 617 M (630) and included a profit from divestment of operation of SEK 28 M.

• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 341 M (362). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.69 (3.94).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 641 M (823).

Contacts

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

About Us

Bilia is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, Polestar, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 08:00 CEST.