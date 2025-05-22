Shape Robotics A/S: Shape Robotics - Q1 2025 Interim report

Company Announcement No. 11-25

Copenhagen, 22 May 2025

This announcement is a summary and should be read in conjunction with Shape Robotics' interim report for January - March 2025 (Q1 interim report), published on May 22, 2025. The interim report is attached to this announcement and will be available on the company's website.

Q1 Highlights

Best Last Twelve Months (LTM) results in the history of Shape Robotics, including the highest ever LTM revenue (DKK 336.7m), EBITDA (DKK 34.9m), and net result exceeding break-even point (DKK 2.8m).

Reported revenue increased to 69.8 mDKK in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: 34.9 mDKK), corresponding to a growth of 100%.



Contribution margin improved to 34% in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: 22%), driven by a higher share of high-margin services.



EBITDA amounted to 10.4 mDKK in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: -7.5 mDKK). In Q1 2025, no non-recurring costs were recognized to adjust EBITDA.



Net working capital amounted to 189.8 mDKK as of March 31, 2025 (89.0 mDKK as of March 31, 2024), reflecting the Group's scalable operations and growth in trade receivables.



Liabilities amounted to 325.3 mDKK as of March 31, 2025 (148.2 mDKK as of March 31, 2024), following the strategic financing agreement with UniCredit.



Cash flow from operating activities increased to 9.8 mDKK in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: 5.8 mDKK). Net cash flow was -4.3 mDKK in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: -2.5 mDKK).



Shape Robotics continued to scale its high-margin Techducator services, and secured an order for 50 Thinken units via Lenovo's 3PO partnership, valued at approx. EUR 1.5 million.



Following the Annual General Meeting held on April 25, 2025, the Board of Directors was reconstituted with Mr. André Reinhard Fehrn appointed as Chairman.

Outlook 2025

Shape Robotics maintains its financial outlook for 2025, targeting revenue growth of 20-35%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of minimum 10%, and an EBITDA margin of minimum 8%.

Comment from Mr. Mark-Robert Abraham, CEO of Shape Robotics

"Building on the momentum from a record Q4, we entered 2025 with strong growth and improved profitability. In Q1, revenue doubled compared to the same period last year, driven by continued expansion in Romania and increasing adoption of our Techducator concept. The Thinken order secured under our Lenovo 3PO partnership and our solid start to the year position us well to achieve our full-year guidance and further broaden our impact on global STEAM education."

Webcast

Video presentation of the Q1 2025 results will take place on 22 May 2025 at 10:00 (CET), available on Shape Robotics' LinkedIn page.

On 29 May 2025 at 17:00 (CET), Mr. Mark-Robert Abraham, Chief Executive Officer, will host a live streaming Q&A session about the Q1 2025 Interim Report. You may access the session directly on the company's LinkedIn page.

