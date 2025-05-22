AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AI/ML Establishes Innovation Committee, Appoints Dr.?Drew?Dundas as Chair

New board-level committee will steer regulatory strategy, IP development, and product innovation across AIML's AI-driven health-tech portfolio

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) today announced the formation of its Innovation Committee, a committee of the Board of Directors of AIML, created to provide strategic oversight of the Company's regulatory filings, intellectual-property roadmap, and product-development initiatives. Dr.?Drew?Dundas, an internationally recognized medical-device innovator and director of AIML, has been appointed Chair of the Innovation Committee.

Dr.?Drew?Dundas: Deep Clinical & Commercial Expertise

Dr.?Dundas brings more than 25?years of experience in translational research, FDA submissions, and product commercialization. As the Chief Technology Officer at Earlens Corporation, he led the team that secured clearance for the world's first non-surgical, contact drive hearing device. He has authored over 70 papers, has been an invited speaker at multiple international scientific conferences, holds multiple patents in signal processing, fitting prescription and biomedical sensing, and has guided several early-stage health-tech firms from concept through regulatory approval and market launch.

In his new role, Dr.?Dundas will collaborate with AIML's executive team to:

Guide FDA and Health?Canada submissions , including the Company's current 510(k) for MaxYield and forthcoming CardioYield filings.

Shape the intellectual-property portfolio , ensuring robust patent coverage for neural-network algorithms, cloud workflows, and device integrations.

Oversee product-development milestones, linking clinical needs with AI-driven engineering.

Dr.?Drew?Dundas - Director and Innovation Committee Chair:

"AIML's technology addresses one of healthcare's greatest challenges: extracting clean, actionable signals from the physiologic and environmental noise of real-world data. I'm honored to lead the Innovation Committee and help ensure that our regulatory, IP, and product development strategies translate this important technology into global clinical impact."

Paul?Duffy - CEO & Executive?Chairman, AIML:

"Formalizing the Innovation Committee underscores AIML's commitment to disciplined governance as we scale. Drew's expertise fortifies our board and positions us to deliver sustained value to clinicians, partners, and shareholders."

For more information about AIML :

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca .

Contact:

Blake Fallis

(778) 405-0882

info@aiml.health

About AIML Innovations Inc.

https://www.aiml.health/

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

With a growing portfolio of regulatory filings, including a 510(k) premarket notification and a registered FDA Device Master File, AIML is committed to rigorous validation and broad interoperability.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

