GoDaddy: How One Musician Turned Their Website Into a Creative Playground: Lessons From Olive Klug

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

By Jillian Johnson, Senior Manager, Strategic Customer Partnerships at GoDaddy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / When Olive Klug, who uses the pronoun they, began building their digital presence, they knew their online space needed to reflect the same intention and artistry as their music. In today's music industry, where an artist's online presence can be just as impactful as their live shows, the line between business and creativity is blurring.

For Olive, choosing GoDaddy wasn't just about finding a website builder - it was about finding tools that could support the personal, collaborative and often messy process of being a working artist.

"It's been amazing to watch GoDaddy expand over the past few years of using it. I'm now able to list my tour dates more easily, the online store function has expanded, and the email marketing function has become way more user-friendly." - Olive Klug

Today, Olive is an independent singer-songwriter with a tour underway and a growing fanbase that values authenticity just as much as artistry. As Olive's music career has flourished, so has their understanding of what it means to be both a creator and a digital entrepreneur. Their website, OliveKlug.com, has become the foundation for both.

"It can be difficult to manage at times, but I like to link the two together," Olive explained. "It can be fun to share the beginnings of the creative process with my fans, and when I share an unfinished song on social media and fans respond well to it, it makes the creative process collaborative which I really enjoy."

For Olive, the idea of a "digital space" is not about perfection or polish. It is about connection. Their website serves as a home base where fans can find everything in one place - music videos, tour announcements, merch and more. Most importantly, it gives Olive the power to reach their audience directly.

"It's really useful to have a place where everything is centralized and have the capacity to reach everyone with an email list," Olive said. "Social media can be fun, but the algorithms make it too difficult to reach everyone with one post. On my website, I can list my tour dates, my album release dates, my video release dates and create a cohesive brand. I also love that GoDaddy allows me to blast an email marketing campaign to all my subscribers, which gives me peace of mind when things like TikTok are being threatened."

Olive believes that being an artist today is about more than just the music. It is about storytelling across multiple platforms and treating every part of the journey as a creative act.

Olive's main piece of advice for artists wanting to build and maintain their own digital space is simple:

"I would tell them to have fun with it and allow it to become an extension of your creative energy," said Olive "I've learned that it's important to treat being an artist as a holistic experience that you curate for your fans rather than just performing or writing songs."

With a voice that invites reflection and lyrics that feel like pages from a journal, Olive brings that same intentionality to their digital presence. OliveKlug.com is not just a place to buy tickets or stream a new song. It reflects who they are, where they are going and how they invite their community along for the ride.

As they head out on tour, Olive's online home is ready to grow with them - flexible, functional and fully their own.

