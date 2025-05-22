Anzeige
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Innovating for Impact: Trane Technologies Helps Geely Bring Efficiency to Their Electric Car Manufacturing

Finanznachrichten News

Trane Technologies and Geely Auto Group, China's leading NEV manufacturer, implemented high-efficiency climate control systems across 12 production sites.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Trane Technologies is helping solve our customers' big challenges by innovating and delivering solutions that are better for their business and for the environment. Through our Gigaton Challenge, we aim to reduce 1 gigaton of GHG emissions from our customers' footprints by 2030.

Project At-a-Glance:

The opportunity:

  • Support Geely's sustainability goals

  • Deliver comprehensive climate solutions to Geely's manufacturing sites, including battery, cell and car production

The solution:

  • Installed high-efficiency inverter centrifugal chillers in battery production facilities

  • Applied low-GWP refrigerants and top-tier energy-efficient chillers with high cooling capacity to enhance the plant's operational efficiency

Sustainability outcomes:

  • High-efficiency inverter centrifugal chillers installed in most of the battery facilities can help Geely achieve an energy efficiency improvement of 8-15%

Trane Technologies has supplied high-efficiency climate control products and solutions to Geely Auto Group for nearly a decade, steadily shifting operations at their 12 production sites to a zero-carbon intelligent manufacturing model.

High efficiency of electric vehicle production

Based in Hangzhou, Geely is one of China's top auto manufacturers. It supplies the Chinese economy with cutting-edge new energy vehicles (NEVs).

"Over the last several years, we have supplied many of the best-known Chinese automotive companies with our climate control systems," said Steve Yan, Vice President, Trane China. "Geely is our largest customer in the NEV space, and we have been happy to support their transition to more cost-effective and efficient operations with our high-efficiency solutions."

To date, Trane has supplied leading-edge chiller technology to most of Geely's battery production facilities, including high-efficiency inverter centrifugal chillers that can improve plant energy efficiency by between 8 and 15 percent.

Supporting Geely's energy and sustainability goals

Trane's high-efficiency air conditioning units are capable of operating continuously year-round in Geely's NEV plants, meeting the stringent humidity requirements of the battery and cell workshops, while also accelerating Geely's zero-carbon transition. Significant progress has also been made in innovative carbon reduction technologies, including innovative thermal management systems and renewable energy and industrial electrification technologies, which will continue to help China's NEV ecosystem accelerate their zero-carbon transition. In recognition of these achievements, Trane was designated an outstanding vendor by Geely.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/innovating-for-impact-trane-technologies-helps-geely-bring-efficiency-1030908

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
