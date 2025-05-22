Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-May-2025 / 17:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 22 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 89,517 Highest price paid per share: 111.00p Lowest price paid per share: 106.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.5989p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,438,531 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,438,531) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 109.5989p 89,517

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 19 111.00 08:06:05 00337488347TRLO1 XLON 1310 111.00 08:06:05 00337488348TRLO1 XLON 665 111.00 08:06:05 00337488349TRLO1 XLON 670 111.00 08:19:45 00337496067TRLO1 XLON 511 111.00 08:23:09 00337498328TRLO1 XLON 158 111.00 08:23:09 00337498329TRLO1 XLON 25000 110.60 08:23:58 00337498776TRLO1 XLON 73 111.00 08:23:58 00337498777TRLO1 XLON 669 110.60 08:23:58 00337498778TRLO1 XLON 720 110.40 08:23:59 00337498780TRLO1 XLON 666 110.00 08:32:08 00337503403TRLO1 XLON 202 110.00 08:32:08 00337503404TRLO1 XLON 464 110.00 08:32:08 00337503405TRLO1 XLON 97 109.60 08:33:26 00337504451TRLO1 XLON 600 109.60 08:33:26 00337504452TRLO1 XLON 708 109.40 08:48:18 00337512597TRLO1 XLON 707 109.00 08:48:18 00337512598TRLO1 XLON 698 108.40 08:48:43 00337512832TRLO1 XLON 29 108.80 09:03:55 00337521155TRLO1 XLON 100 109.00 09:04:04 00337521244TRLO1 XLON 435 109.00 09:09:23 00337523740TRLO1 XLON 914 109.00 09:11:02 00337524617TRLO1 XLON 265 109.00 09:17:00 00337527978TRLO1 XLON 31 109.00 09:17:00 00337527979TRLO1 XLON 246 109.00 09:17:00 00337527980TRLO1 XLON 700 108.60 09:17:00 00337527981TRLO1 XLON 700 107.80 09:21:04 00337530247TRLO1 XLON 719 107.40 09:28:46 00337534396TRLO1 XLON 400 108.40 10:18:42 00337568367TRLO1 XLON 400 108.40 10:19:18 00337568744TRLO1 XLON 200 108.40 10:19:36 00337568894TRLO1 XLON 300 108.40 10:19:45 00337569039TRLO1 XLON 200 108.40 10:20:27 00337569504TRLO1 XLON 717 108.20 10:26:27 00337573552TRLO1 XLON 300 108.20 10:34:40 00337580312TRLO1 XLON 245 108.20 10:34:40 00337580313TRLO1 XLON 225 108.20 10:34:40 00337580314TRLO1 XLON 240 108.20 10:34:40 00337580315TRLO1 XLON 100 108.20 10:34:52 00337580408TRLO1 XLON 200 108.20 10:35:36 00337580732TRLO1 XLON 684 107.80 10:49:45 00337586656TRLO1 XLON 684 107.80 10:49:45 00337586657TRLO1 XLON 200 108.20 10:49:45 00337586658TRLO1 XLON 1661 108.20 10:49:45 00337586659TRLO1 XLON 72 108.20 10:49:45 00337586660TRLO1 XLON 1368 107.40 10:52:25 00337587599TRLO1 XLON 663 107.20 10:52:25 00337587600TRLO1 XLON 1975 107.20 10:54:53 00337588514TRLO1 XLON 684 106.80 10:55:16 00337588598TRLO1 XLON 1368 106.80 10:55:16 00337588599TRLO1 XLON 331 106.80 10:55:57 00337588832TRLO1 XLON 1009 106.80 10:55:57 00337588833TRLO1 XLON 321 109.00 12:53:30 00337593586TRLO1 XLON 51 109.00 12:53:30 00337593587TRLO1 XLON 347 109.00 12:53:30 00337593588TRLO1 XLON 716 108.80 12:53:34 00337593604TRLO1 XLON 78 109.20 12:53:37 00337593605TRLO1 XLON 123 109.20 12:53:43 00337593619TRLO1 XLON 163 109.00 12:59:05 00337593798TRLO1 XLON 532 109.00 12:59:05 00337593799TRLO1 XLON 689 108.80 13:10:12 00337594228TRLO1 XLON 689 108.80 13:10:12 00337594229TRLO1 XLON 686 108.80 13:16:14 00337594509TRLO1 XLON 1392 109.40 13:44:33 00337595730TRLO1 XLON 673 109.20 14:05:11 00337596445TRLO1 XLON 585 108.80 14:28:14 00337597470TRLO1 XLON 118 108.80 14:28:14 00337597471TRLO1 XLON 1400 109.20 14:34:16 00337597988TRLO1 XLON 347 109.40 14:47:06 00337598748TRLO1 XLON 343 109.40 14:47:06 00337598749TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2025 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in -2-

6 109.60 15:04:33 00337599498TRLO1 XLON 3171 110.00 15:12:26 00337599884TRLO1 XLON 12228 110.00 15:12:26 00337599885TRLO1 XLON 696 109.80 15:12:26 00337599886TRLO1 XLON 6 109.80 15:12:26 00337599887TRLO1 XLON 606 109.60 15:12:26 00337599888TRLO1 XLON 89 109.60 15:12:26 00337599889TRLO1 XLON 661 109.60 15:38:29 00337601369TRLO1 XLON 1391 109.60 16:13:05 00337603199TRLO1 XLON 3015 109.80 16:13:05 00337603200TRLO1 XLON 904 109.80 16:13:05 00337603201TRLO1 XLON 91 109.80 16:13:05 00337603202TRLO1 XLON 165 109.80 16:13:05 00337603203TRLO1 XLON 1387 109.80 16:13:05 00337603205TRLO1 XLON 1418 109.80 16:14:22 00337603336TRLO1 XLON 11 109.80 16:18:22 00337603499TRLO1 XLON 2117 109.80 16:18:22 00337603501TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 390136 EQS News ID: 2143978 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2143978&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2025 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)