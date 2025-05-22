GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Publishes Influencer Marketing Guide

Guide leverages Stream Hatchet's influencer analytic and management capabilities to help creators understand campaigns and tactics to reach

live streaming audiences

The report highlights opportunities to capitalize on the estimated $32.6 billion global market in 2025 for influencer marketing

View the report: Expert Influencer Marketing Tips - Free Download

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Stream Hatchet, the leading provider of data analytics for live streaming, influencer and gaming ecosystems and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has released an influencer marketing guide to help creators reach and track live streaming audiences.

The report leverages the combined expertise of Stream Hatchet and Sideqik, another GameSquare subsidiary, which recently launched influencer marketing campaign management tools as part of their integrated solutions.

Influencer marketing has surged in popularity. According to Influencer Marketing Hub the global influencer marketing market has grown from $1.4 billion in 2014 to a projected $32.6 billion in 2025. More than 80% of marketers view influencer marketing as a highly effective strategy, with 64% of brands planning to run influencer campaigns in 2025. Among the various influencer types, streamers represent an emerging category, offering exciting opportunities for innovative campaign strategies. In 2024, viewers consumed over 32.5 billion hours of livestreamed content across all platforms.

With deep expertise in analyzing, managing, and executing live streaming campaigns, Stream Hatchet and Sideqik bring valuable insights to brands and creators. The newly released guide highlights the rising importance of influencer marketing, offers a step-by-step roadmap for campaign execution, and includes real-world case studies. Special attention is given to the unique opportunities in live streaming, showcasing how cutting-edge activations are changing the way brands engage with new players, buyers, and consumers.

"GameSquare's Stream Hatchet and Sideqik business units have created a powerful end-to-end influencer marketing solution," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "They are well-positioned to help brands and video game publishers succeed in the rapidly expanding live streaming marketplace."

Access to the report is available at Expert Influencer Marketing Tips - Free Download

For more information on Stream Hatchet and insight into the esports and streaming markets, please visit their website at www.streamhatchet.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet delivers real-time, actionable insights into the gaming and live-streaming ecosystem across 16 platforms. From performance benchmarking to campaign ROI and influencer intelligence, Stream Hatchet empowers game publishers, brands, agencies, and tournament organizers with the industry's most granular data and reporting tools.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

Forward-Looking Information

