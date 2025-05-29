GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Redefines Gaming Analytics with Breakthrough AI-Powered Data Ecosystem

Unmatched real-time intelligence and creator discovery tools position GameSquare at the forefront of AI-driven marketing wave

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), a global leader in gaming and esports media, today announced the next evolution of its analytics platform. Stream Hatchet unleashes a revolutionary closed-loop data ecosystem powered by AI. Stream Hatchet's newest innovation redefines how game publishers, global brands, and agencies connect with Gen Z and Millennial audiences across fast-growing, global live-streaming and social platforms like Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, among others.

Stream Hatchet's proprietary system currently integrates data across 16 major live-streaming and social platforms, delivering real-time, actionable insights that empower clients like Capcom, Riot Games, Scopely, and Bungie to turbocharge campaign ROI, identify breakout creators, and drive authentic engagement with elusive youth demographics.

"This is more than an analytics upgrade. Stream Hatchet is reshaping the future of audience intelligence," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Our platform gives partners unprecedented clarity into audience behavior and influencer performance by putting the power of predictive, AI-powered decision-making directly into their hands."

Tapping into a Projected $220 Billion AI Marketing Wave

According to a November 2024 release from ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global AI marketing analytics market is projected to surpass $220 billion by 2030 up from nearly $42 billion in 2023.

Breakthrough AI Tools Driving Precision Marketing

At the heart of Stream Hatchet's opportunity is the company's AI Discovery Tool that was launched in late 2024. This proprietary engine uses machine learning to decode creator content, audience sentiment, and engagement patterns-helping brands identify high-performing influencers and customize campaigns with surgical precision.

Stream Hatchet's core innovation lies in its proprietary Individual Creator-Brand Affinity (ICBA) algorithm-an industry-first system that analyzes over 100 billion daily data points and seven years of historical engagement to match brands with the creators most likely to drive real-world conversions. Unlike conventional influencer platforms that rely on vanity metrics like follower counts, ICBA harnesses advanced Psychographic Profiling, Predictive Modeling, and Targeting at Scale to uncover deep behavioral and audience alignment. The result: unprecedented precision in identifying high-impact creators who authentically resonate with a brand's values and target demographics-transforming influencer marketing from a guessing game into a data-driven growth engine.

Industry Momentum & Thought Leadership

Stream Hatchet continues to drive thought leadership with its 2025 Q1 Live Streaming Trends Report, reinforcing its role as the gold standard for performance benchmarking, influencer analytics, and trend forecasting across the $200 billion gaming economy.

With engagement spanning platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Kick, TikTok, and more, Stream Hatchet ensures clients are always one step ahead of the curve-anticipating trends, identifying breakout creators, and maximizing returns.

Join the Next Generation of Gaming Intelligence

GameSquare invites brands, publishers, and agencies to experience the future of gaming analytics with Stream Hatchet. Whether you're optimizing a global campaign or launching a new title, our AI-powered platform gives you the tools to win in the attention economy.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) is a next-generation media, entertainment, and technology company connecting brands with the gaming generation. Through its powerful portfolio-including Stream Hatchet-GameSquare drives data-backed engagement in the $200 billion gaming economy.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

A GameSquare company, Stream Hatchet is the global leader in real-time gaming and live-streaming analytics. Its AI-driven platform empowers publishers, brands, and agencies to unlock high-impact insights across streaming ecosystems and social platforms, bridging the gap between creators and commerce.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and Stream Hatchet's future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and Stream Hatchet's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

