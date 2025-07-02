GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Esports World Cup Foundation Names Stream Hatchet, a GameSquare Company, Official Data and Insights Partner for 2025

Advanced Analytics to Elevate the Esports World Cup Experience for Partners and Fans This Summer in Riyadh

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Stream Hatchet a GameSquare Holdings, Inc. company (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced a partnership with The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF). Stream Hatchet, the industry-leading analytics provider, will serve as the Official Data and Insights Partner for the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 to deliver real-time analytics, performance dashboards, and tailored insights to empower the world's largest esports event, returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 to August 24, 2025.

"Bringing Stream Hatchet's leading technology into EWC operations shows just how committed we are to pushing esports to new professional heights," said Mohammed Al Nimer, Chief Commercial Officer at Esports World Cup Foundation. "This partnership means everyone involved - from teams and sponsors to fans and media - will get an unprecedented look into tournament performance and engagement."

Stream Hatchet, a trusted analytics partner across the global gaming ecosystem, measures billions of hours of livestreaming content annually across platforms including Twitch, YouTube, and Kick. For EWC 2025, the company will deploy advanced tracking systems to measure audience reach, engagement trends, and in-event performance metrics, all geared toward delivering strategic value to rights holders, sponsors, and fans alike.

As part of the activation, EWCF, Stream Hatchet, and GameSquare will coordinate media outreach, social campaigns, and ongoing data releases before and during the tournament. Exclusive insights will be made available to select press throughout the summer competition window.

"Partnering with the Esports World Cup is a defining moment for Stream Hatchet," said Eduard Montserrat, CEO of Stream Hatchet. "We're proud to help raise the bar for data transparency and empower stakeholders with meaningful insights throughout the competition. Our tools will ensure the world is watching and understanding the action in real time."

Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 7 to August 24, 2025, the Esports World Cup will unite global gaming communities for a celebration of esports culture. With 25 tournaments across 24 games, 2,000 elite players, and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries and regions, the EWC will feature the largest prize pool in esports history, over $70 million. To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet, a GameSquare company, is the global leader in live-streaming analytics for gaming and esports. The company delivers actionable insights that drive business decisions for brands, rights holders, and publishers worldwide.

About GameSquare

GameSquare's (NASDAQ: GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

