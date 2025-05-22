Regulatory News:

The combined annual general meeting of Arkema's (Paris:AKE) shareholders was held on Thursday 22 May 2025 at the Théâtre des Sablons in Neuilly-sur-Seine under the chairmanship of Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Representing a quorum of 78.6%, shareholders very largely approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including among others:

the approval of the 2024 financial statements and the distribution of a dividend of €3.60 per share, which will be paid as from 28 May 2025;

the renewal as directors, for a four-year term, of Ilse Henne, Thierry Pilenko, and Bpifrance Investissement represented by Sébastien Moynot;

the compensation policy of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the components of compensation due or awarded to him for the year ended 31 December 2024, the compensation policy of non-executive directors, other than the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the information relating to the compensation of directors in 2024;

the authorization granted to the Board of Directors, for a 38-month period, to award free performance shares; and

the amendments of the Company's Articles of Association, on one hand relating to the procedures for decision-making of the Board of Directors by written consultation, and on the other hand relating to the age limits of directors and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This annual general meeting was an opportunity for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to present Arkema's highlights and performance in 2024. Marie-José Donsion, Chief Financial Officer, detailed the financial elements and commented on the results of first-quarter 2025.

The annual general meeting also provided an opportunity to discuss the continued implementation of the strategic roadmap that was unveiled during the Capital Markets Day in September 2023, and to give an update on the key projects.

Armand Ajdari, Chief Technology Officer, and Emmanuelle Bromet, Sustainable Development Vice-President, reviewed Arkema's trajectory in terms of circular economy and decarbonization.

Finally, Thierry Pilenko, Chairman of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, presented the main elements of the Company's governance policy.

The complete results of the votes and the broadcast of the annual general meeting will be available in the coming days on the Company's website www.arkema.com in the Investors/Annual general meeting section.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2024, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 9.5 billion in 2024, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,150 employees worldwide.

