SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Susvimo (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR), a potentially blinding condition that affects almost 10 million people in the U.S. and more than 100 million people globally.It is the first and only FDA-approved continuous delivery treatment shown to maintain vision in people with DR with just one refill every nine months.Susvimo is now available to U.S. retina specialists and their patients with DR who have previously responded to at least two anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections.Genentech noted that Susvimo provides continuous delivery of a customized formulation of ranibizumab via the Port Delivery Platform, while other currently approved treatments may require eye injections as often as once per month. The Port Delivery Platform is a refillable eye implant surgically inserted into the eye during a one-time, outpatient procedure, which introduces medicine directly into the eye, addressing certain retinal conditions that can cause vision loss.