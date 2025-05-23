Tokyo, Kawasaki, Tsukuba, May 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED), Fujitsu Limited, Satellite Data Service Co., Ltd. (SDS) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation have signed a joint research agreement aimed at enhancing the operational scheme1 for the full-scale launch of the Japan Disaster Charter, a systematic framework for disaster response utilizing satellite data promoted by the Cabinet Office and private sectors.Under this agreement, concluded on May 15, the four parties will work on strengthening the secretariat functions and improving the supporting systems of the Japan Disaster Charter.In the aftermath of large-scale disasters such as earthquakes and floods, it is essential to quickly grasp the overall situation of the damaged areas to facilitate the initial response and recovery phases. Earth-observation satellites can capture a wide comprehensive view of the disaster-stricken area, making it highly effective for disaster response. However, data analysis institutions, such as satellite data analysis service providers, alone cannot process the diverse satellite data analysis or respond to unpredictable disasters on a 24/7 basis. Particularly in Japan, where disasters frequently occur, there has been a need to establish a framework for efficiently leveraging satellite data.The Japan Disaster Charter is a framework aimed at swiftly observing disaster-affected areas using Earth observation satellites and promptly providing tailored analytical data in response to requests from users such as disaster-response agencies, designated public institutions, local governments and private-sectors. This initiative is a collaboration between the Cabinet Office and the private sector, aiming to launch information provision services under this framework. Leveraging this service provided by the Japan Disaster Charter, users can obtain a comprehensive and overall picture of the affected areas quickly after a disaster, enabling faster initial response and more efficient reconstruction efforts.From the fiscal year ending March 2024 through 2025, the four parties have been working on the Cabinet Office's BRIDGE2 project, "Construction and demonstration of Japan Disaster Charter to integrate satellite remote sensing resources." This initiative includes developing a system to acquire, analyze and provide satellite data, establishing and demonstrating the operational processes of the Japan Disaster Charter secretariat, and examining public-private business models and identifying outstanding challenges. With the newly signed joint research agreement, the four parties will further enhance the secretariat functions and the information provision system, "Satellite One-Stop System," a system that quickly identifies satellites capable of disaster-area observation and executes end-to-end data acquisition and delivery, operated by the secretariat. Regarding secretariat functions, the focus will be on examining the public-private business models, strengthening common satellite-data analysis capabilities and enhancing systems for rapid data sharing. For the information provision system, the aim is to automate the process from disaster detection to the issuance of satellite tasking commands and eliminate manual work, significantly shortening the time required to deliver damage assessments needed in the critical initial response phase.These initiatives will refine the operational scheme of the Japan Disaster Charter and accelerate its path towards full social implementation.Conceptual Overview of the Japan Disaster Charter1. Rapid acquisition of diverse satellite observation data contributing to swift and accurate disaster response- Immediately after a disaster, the emergency observations4 are conducted using multiple types of satellite. The Satellite One-Stop System provides wide-area damage assessments within a few hours of the disaster, accelerating initial-response.2. One-stop service from satellite tasking to data provision according to user needs- The Japan Disaster Charter secretariat selects and tasks the optimal mix of satellites from multiple types of satellite operated by Japan and overseas, based on the types of disaster, time of occurrence, scale and weather, etc., to acquire, analyze and provide satellite data that meets each user's requirements.- The Japan Disaster Charter secretariat centralizes contracts and coordination with different satellite operators and data analytics agencies for each satellite, allowing users obtain the desired information in a one-stop manner without requiring specialized knowledge.3. Regular monitoring contributing to support post-disaster recovery and damage mitigation- By developing technology which conducts scheduled repeat observations of the affected area and visualizes pre-/post-disaster conditions as well as temporal changes, the recovery progress and reconstruction work can be continuously and efficiently tracked.- By comparing satellite data captured before, immediately after and over time following disaster, areas affected by liquefaction, landslides, etc., can be identified and provided to users, contributing to the mitigation of secondary damage.Future DevelopmentBased on the outcomes of this joint research, the four partners aim to launch demonstration services through the Japan Disaster Charter in fiscal year ending March 2026, and ultimately extend service coverage to a 24/7 operation. Through the Japan Disaster Charter, they will also broaden the practical use of satellite data in disaster management.(1) The operational scheme:A scheme required for the Japan Disaster Charter to provide its services(2) BRIDGE:A program led by the Cabinet Office that promotes the social implementation of R&D outcomes. BRIDGE stands for "Programs for Bridging the gap between R&D and the Ideal society (Society 5.0) and Generating Economic and social value"(3) Commands:A tasking command that specifies the target area, timing and sensor parameters, instructing a satellite to capture imagery.(4) Emergency observations:Emergency satellite observation performed by altering the normal acquisition plan at the request of national or local governments when a disaster occurs. 