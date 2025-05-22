Anzeige
WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 08:04
4,100 Euro
-0,49 % -0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 22:05 Uhr
Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (the "Company") announced today the grant of equity inducement awards. Effective May 20, 2025, the Company granted a total of 45,832 restricted stock units to four new employees. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of the Company's Class A common stock. The restricted stock units will vest in two installments, with one-third vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date and two-thirds vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date. The restricted stock units are subject to accelerated vesting upon (i) termination of employment by the Company without Cause or (ii) death or disability. The Company granted these awards as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

For more information on Stagwell, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:
Beth Sidhu
[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
